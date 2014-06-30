Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#99: Seven Ways to Destroy a Friendship
0:00
-19:19

#99: Seven Ways to Destroy a Friendship

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Jun 30, 2014

The 99th episode of the "Christ is All" podcast, Frank discusses the three kinds of friendships, the five characteristics of a true friend, and the seven ways to destroy a friendship. The episode is less than 20 minutes long.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture