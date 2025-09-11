Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that misses when making someone a mixtape meant you really cared. Now algorithms do all the heavy lifting and none of the heart work. (If “mixtape” has you scratching your head, Google will help you with that.)

Sometimes Mrs. V. and I will catch hands and come before the Lord, asking Him for divine backup. That is, His protection.

Here's what nobody tells you about being on the front lines: when you're declaring and standing for the explosive, life-changing gospel of the kingdom—not the watered-down, feel-good version of the gospel that most people prefer, but you’re unveiling the soul-staggering splendor and majesty of God's Eternal Purpose—you're going to need divine protection.

That's not dramatic spiritual talk; it’s just reality.

When you're on the front lines of anything that matters, you become a walking target. The gospel of the kingdom isn't some nice Sunday message—it's explosive because it challenges everything people think they know about Jesus, the kingdom, and the gospel. It threatens comfortable lies and convenient half-truths that most Christians have built their entire identities around.

(Speaking of which, if you’re new to the party, my newest book is still only in 99 cents in digital in most countries. The book tells the entire story of the New Testament church in chronological order around the theme of God’s Eternal Purpose and the gospel of the kingdom, unlocking all the New Testament letters in unique and powerful ways.)

So yeah, I pray for protection myself also. Not because I'm paranoid, but because I've learned that declaring God's Eternal Purpose in a world that runs on shallow values and comfortable compromises comes with real spiritual opposition.

I'm sharing this prayer because maybe you're on those same front lines. Maybe you've chosen to stand for something bigger than yourself, something that actually transforms lives instead of just making people feel better about their problems. If that's you, you're going to need this kind of backup also.

Here’s the prayer.

Lord, protect me/us from:

-Sin

-Satanic Attack

-Sickness

-Sabotage

Over the years, three Psalms have become especially meaningful to me as companions to these prayers: Psalm 27, Psalm 35, and Psalm 91. Here they are:



Psalm 27

1 The Lord is my light and my salvation—

whom shall I fear?

The Lord is the stronghold of my life—

of whom shall I be afraid?

2 When the wicked advance against me

to devour [slander] me,

it is my enemies and my foes

who will stumble and fall.

3 Though an army besiege me,

my heart will not fear;

though war break out against me,

even then I will be confident.

4 One thing I ask from the Lord,

this only do I seek:

that I may dwell in the house of the Lord

all the days of my life,

to gaze on the beauty of the Lord

and to seek him in his temple.

5 For in the day of trouble

he will keep me safe in his dwelling;

he will hide me in the shelter of his sacred tent

and set me high upon a rock.

6 Then my head will be exalted

above the enemies who surround me;

at his sacred tent I will sacrifice with shouts of joy;

I will sing and make music to the Lord.

7 Hear my voice when I call, Lord;

be merciful to me and answer me.

8 My heart says of you, “Seek his face!”

Your face, Lord, I will seek.

9 Do not hide your face from me,

do not turn your servant away in anger;

you have been my helper.

Do not reject me or forsake me,

God my Savior.

10 Though my father and mother forsake me,

the Lord will receive me.

11 Teach me your way, Lord;

lead me in a straight path

because of my oppressors.

12 Do not turn me over to the desire of my foes,

for false witnesses rise up against me,

spouting malicious accusations.

13 I remain confident of this:

I will see the goodness of the Lord

in the land of the living.

14 Wait for the Lord;

be strong and take heart

and wait for the Lord.

Psalm 35

1 Contend, Lord, with those who contend with me;

fight against those who fight against me.

2 Take up shield and armor;

arise and come to my aid.

3 Brandish spear and javelin[a]

against those who pursue me.

Say to me,

“I am your salvation.”

4 May those who seek my life

be disgraced and put to shame;

may those who plot my ruin

be turned back in dismay.

5 May they be like chaff before the wind,

with the angel of the Lord driving them away;

6 may their path be dark and slippery,

with the angel of the Lord pursuing them.

7 Since they hid their net for me without cause

and without cause dug a pit for me,

8 may ruin overtake them by surprise—

may the net they hid entangle them,

may they fall into the pit, to their ruin.

9 Then my soul will rejoice in the Lord

and delight in his salvation.

10 My whole being will exclaim,

“Who is like you, Lord?

You rescue the poor from those too strong for them,

the poor and needy from those who rob them.”

11 Ruthless witnesses come forward;

they question me on things I know nothing about.

12 They repay me evil for good

and leave me like one bereaved.

13 Yet when they were ill, I put on sackcloth

and humbled myself with fasting.

When my prayers returned to me unanswered,

14 I went about mourning

as though for my friend or brother.

I bowed my head in grief

as though weeping for my mother.

15 But when I stumbled, they gathered in glee;

assailants gathered against me without my knowledge.

They slandered me without ceasing.

16 Like the ungodly they maliciously mocked;[b]

they gnashed their teeth at me.

17 How long, Lord, will you look on?

Rescue me from their ravages,

my precious life from these lions.

18 I will give you thanks in the great assembly;

among the throngs I will praise you.

19 Do not let those gloat over me

who are my enemies without cause;

do not let those who hate me without reason

maliciously wink the eye.

20 They do not speak peaceably,

but devise false accusations

against those who live quietly in the land.

21 They sneer at me and say, “Aha! Aha!

With our own eyes we have seen it.”

22 Lord, you have seen this; do not be silent.

Do not be far from me, Lord.

23 Awake, and rise to my defense!

Contend for me, my God and Lord.

24 Vindicate me in your righteousness, Lord my God;

do not let them gloat over me.

25 Do not let them think, “Aha, just what we wanted!”

or say, “We have swallowed him up.”

26 May all who gloat over my distress

be put to shame and confusion;

may all who exalt themselves over me

be clothed with shame and disgrace.

27 May those who delight in my vindication

shout for joy and gladness;

may they always say, “The Lord be exalted,

who delights in the well-being of his servant.”

28 My tongue will proclaim your righteousness,

your praises all day long.

Psalm 91

1 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High

will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.[a]

2 I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress,

my God, in whom I trust.”

3 Surely he will save you

from the fowler’s snare

and from the deadly pestilence.

4 He will cover you with his feathers,

and under his wings you will find refuge;

his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.

5 You will not fear the terror of night,

nor the arrow that flies by day,

6 nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness,

nor the plague that destroys at midday.

7 A thousand may fall at your side,

ten thousand at your right hand,

but it will not come near you.

8 You will only observe with your eyes

and see the punishment of the wicked.

9 If you say, “The Lord is my refuge,”

and you make the Most High your dwelling,

10 no harm will overtake you,

no disaster will come near your tent.

11 For he will command his angels concerning you

to guard you in all your ways;

12 they will lift you up in their hands,

so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.

13 You will tread on the lion and the cobra;

you will trample the great lion and the serpent.

14 “Because he[b] loves me,” says the Lord, “I will rescue him;

I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.

15 He will call on me, and I will answer him;

I will be with him in trouble,

I will deliver him and honor him.

16 With long life I will satisfy him

and show him my salvation.”