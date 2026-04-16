Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that thinks technology has advanced to the point where all the stupidity in the world is regularly delivered to your phone. And then your phone asks if you’d like to subscribe to receive more.

I have been carrying a vision on my heart for years now, one that I believe will refresh and ignite anyone hungry for spiritual depth, more impact, and greater transformation.

If you’re a pastor, you’ll want to read this. If you’re someone who desires spiritual depth, equipping, and connection with other likeminded Jesus-followers, you’ll also want to read it.

If you know a pastor or ministry leader, if this idea moves you, I invite you to share the article directly with them. But please read it first. Carefully (Skimming will prove damaging to your comprehension.)

By the way, if you’re new to my recent work, all of my books since 2010 have been appreciated by pastors across all denominations and many continue to use them in their congregations.

This is important to understand because three of my early books from 2008 to 2009 were exclusively for Christians outside the organized church.



The rest of my work since (which is the majority of it) are for all Christians in all church forms. Okay. Let me lay the vision out.

Hot Take: A Really Unique Conference

Last year, during a Mastermind I held for pastors and teachers, I unveiled a specific vision. Today, I’m sharing it publicly.

Most conferences are a series of lectures with long breaks for bad coffee and awkward networking.

Some of them are worse.

They can be described as soul-sucking hellscapes of boredom.

But what if we reimagined something entirely different?

The vision is to hold what I call a “Full Immersion Conference.”

Who would attend? Those who regard the Lord Jesus Christ, God’s Eternal Purpose in Him, and the explosive gospel of the kingdom to be so important that they’ll use their vacation time to attend the conference.

Let me paint the picture.

Imagine showing up on a Sunday afternoon to immerse yourself in a different mindset for an entire week.

No distractions, no escape hatches—just you and a cohort of others who have committed to engage in a revolution.

There’s childcare for the crumb-snatchers.

Monday morning kicks off with a jolt of jaw-dropping sessions that don’t just transfer information, but that crack your spirit wide open.

The speakers aren’t podium talkers.

They’re visionary catalysts provoking you to see the Lord, His Word, His eternal passion, and the world in fresh new ways.

As the days blend together, the rhythm takes over. There are no lame breakout workshops where you’re forced to miss out on what the other speakers are bringing.

Everyone attends each session.

You learn and are inspired, you have so many “aha” moments you can’t keep track. You wrestle, discuss, fellowship, and apply.

The conference becomes more than passive participants listening like a pillar of salt.

You are co-conspirators, united in an Insurgence against the status quo, the mundane, and the unremarkable.

And just when your brain is maxed out and your spirit can’t take more revelation, another lightning bolt of insight reframes everything.

By the final session on Friday night, you’re among the transformed, ready to cut loose to live out the glories of Christ anew and declare His glorious purpose in your life, actions, and words.

You’re primed to cause a ruckus.

This isn’t your typical conference peddling books, branded coffee mugs and T-shirts.

It’s a rebirth. An initiation into a new way of seeing and being in the world.

It’s a six-day immersion into the Insurgence. An intensive plunge into the deeper journey.

With respect to length, I’ve only attended a conference somewhat similar to what I’ve described once in my life. I was 31 years old at the time, long before I had a public ministry or wrote a syllable for public consumption.

Planning far ahead, I took the full week off from work. I drove from Florida to Virginia to be part of the conference. (And I hate driving lengthy trips more than I hate poison. But for this event, it was worth it to me.)

Two of the speakers were Stephen Kaung (who co-worked with Watchman Nee) and DeVern Fromke (who co-worked with T. Austin Sparks).

Both became my mentors until they passed into the glory.

Now before you reply with emails saying things like “I’m in; I’ll be there,” or “I’m interested” – please don’t. The Full Immersion Conference will remain a dream unless two things happen, which you can help bring to pass.

Thing 1: We need a pastor with a large congregation (at least 250 adults who regularly attend the service) and a building that will hold at least 500 people.

The congregation must have a large number of people under the age of 45, because this revolution includes the next generation, the hope of the future.

It’s designed for all serious Christians, including those who will carry the torch forward. We don’t want the majority audience to be folks who won’t be here in the next decade or two.

The church building must be:

a. In the United States.

b. Within 30 minutes of an airport (so people can easily shuttle over).

There are thousands of such churches across the USA who fit this criterion.

Some of you who are reading this are pastors. And some of you reading this know pastors who fit the bill. (You may even attend such a church.)

It could even be two pastors in a city who are willing to combine their congregations and use the largest building.

If such a pastor reaches out to me with interest, and the venue works, we have the first step in place.

I’ll work with the pastor on who the other speakers will be aside from myself and the pastor. (It just may be the both of us.) Together, we’ll organize the event.

The best I can do is put out the call, which is what this article does.

This is about fostering a kingdom uprising. The vanguard is forming, but we need partners.

Thing 2: It’s up to the Spirit and those of you who read this piece to take the next step and share this article directly with the appropriate people.

(NOT by forwarding the article or posting it on the viper pit called “social media.” Please don’t do either. Share the link directly with the leaders you know who fit the bill.)

I’ve said this before, but you never want to forward these articles by email. There’s an excellent chance your subscription will get nuked without your knowledge or permission.

Instead (and again), go to the article on my Substack and share the link directly with any pastors you know who fit the bill.

Okay, my job is done. I’ve put the call out in the public sphere. Now it’s up you to pass it on to those who can actually get the ball rolling.

My team and I will keep our eyes on my inbox to hear from a pastor who fits the criteria and wants to help bring this dream into reality.

The next article will deal with a problem that most Christians have faced at one time or another. Usually as victims.

Until next time,

fv

Frank’s new book The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded with Foreword by Craig Keener is widely being used by Christians who love God’s word, Bible study leaders, pastors and teachers. You can read endorsements by 20 top-shelf scholars, a Sneak Peek Sampler, new interviews on the content, some creative “unboxings,” and a spoken message by Frank entitled “BURN THAT CANDLE: Unlocking the New Testament Story” at TheUntoldStory.net.

– The Deeper Journey Team