Christian peevishness is an oxymoron, but unfortunately the title fits. Because the problem is so pervasive today, I’ve spoken about it at length in other places along with identifying a solution.

But so many of God’s people today are profoundly peevish and so easily offended.

Like it or not, these are marks of spiritual immaturity.

Are you quick to take offense when you hear or read something that goes against your views or is stated differently from the way you would state it?

Do you read the worst possible motives into what others say or write?

Do you whine and complain when you see or read something you feel is “inappropriate” according to your own subjective, personal standards? (I’m not talking about profanity.)

Do you draw your sword when someone says or writes something that rubs you the wrong way?

If you intend to influence people with the life of Christ, you cannot afford to have thin skin. If you intend to go on into the deeper things of God, it requires transcending touchiness.

It also requires that you learn never to push your own personal standards on other believers, which is a mark of legalism and spiritual immaturity (see Romans 14).

Jesus Christ is neither peevish nor easily offended (1 Peter 2:21-23). And He lives inside of you with all the resources of heaven.

Half the battle is becoming aware. So if you recognize that you’re easily offended, acknowledge it before the Lord. Then expect Him to alert you whenever you’re tempted to react with rancor.

The time is ripe for a tribe of Jesus-followers to emerge who refuse to yield to the juvenile impulse of taking unnecessary offense and going after their fellow brethren with torches and pitchforks.

In this regard, it’s impossible to embrace the sword while grabbing the hand of the Crucified One.

See also On Legalism: Charles Spurgeon vs. D.L. Moody



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