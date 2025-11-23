Welcome to “Sunday Deep Cuts.” This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!



—

I play guitar, but I’m not an accomplished musician. I can hold a tune, but I’m no Benson Boone, Bruno Mars, or Teddy Swims.

Back in the 1990s, I recorded a song with a friend of mine (Amanda) called Broken Body, Precious Blood. I have it on a cassette tape (I know, you have no idea what those are!).

It was not recorded in a studio, but in a living room. Nothing professional about it at all – just “home grown.”

I’ve sung this song several times since I recorded it, especially at Lord’s Supper meetings.

It’s a favorite of mine. I have no idea who wrote it; I heard a friend sing it in the 1980s, and it stuck with me ever since, though I rearranged it a bit.

We’re publishing it on the blog, unpolished and all.

Be sure to listen long enough for when Amanda comes in. (She shines in this song.) The lyrics follow.

Give the song a listen by CLICKING HERE.

—

After the dawn has broken open wide, bleeding red, the sun

They will find me lifted high, night will find me gone

Believe me it is the best for you, for me to go away

A little while do you understand, your sorrow now shall be joy

Eat this bread and live forever, drink this wine, taste my love

As often as you come together, remember me until I come

Remember this time that we now share, I spoke these things to you

And keep in mind that no matter where you are, I am there with you

With one accord they waited for the promise, until it came, it finally came

Then day by day and house to house they broke their bread and shared

They spoke of things both old and new, praising God, their numbers grew

Eat this bread and live forever, drink this wine, taste His love

This has brought our souls together, broken body, precious blood

Broken body, precious blood

Broken body, precious blood

—

