Right now, there’s an onslaught on the reliability, accuracy, and authority of Scripture within the evangelical community. And it’s created monumental confusion among God’s people.

There are essentially two major views on this score. One view says, “If the Bible says it, I believe it, and every word is accurate and reliable” without any regard to context, genre, or understanding. This view also asserts that the Bible answers every question on every subject under the sun.

By contrast, another view says, “God didn’t really tell the Israelites to kill anyone because it violates the New Testament portrait of Jesus. The Bible is full of inaccuracies and contradictions.”

But there’s a third view. And all of my books and spoken messages are built on it. That is, the Scriptures are fully inspired, fully accurate, and fully reliable, but context is profoundly important and the Bible doesn’t address every question known to humans.

Check out this 39-minute video below where I answer critical questions about the Bible posed to me by a seminary student on the reliability, authority, and accuracy of Scripture.

There is a share button at the bottom of this page, so I hope you will share it with your friends as it may help to clear away much of the fog that surrounds this issue.

Recommended Supplements:

New International Encyclopedia of Bible Difficulties by Gleason Archer

Alleged Discrepancies of the Bible by John Haley

The Gospels Are Reliable History by Craig S. Keener

Is God a Moral Monster? by Paul Copan

Share