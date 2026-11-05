Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that thinks if laughter is good medicine, some of these welcome jokes should come with a warning label.

The title of this article isn’t what you might think.

Harlan Coben is widely regarded as the greatest living thriller writer. I say that having never read a syllable of his books. However, I’ve watched every movie and TV series based on his books.

And remarkable is an understatement.

What makes his work stand apart is the twists. His stories twist so often they leave you dizzy. Just when you think you’ve solved the mystery, the last episode flips the story again.

This article may strike you the same way.

Aside from being an oxymoron, the words “hypocrisy” and “Christian” put together conjures up all sorts of unpleasant feelings for most of us.

But in the style of Coben, I’m going to flip the script today.

Some people in today’s Christian camp strongly believe that if a person screwed up in their past—which would be every believer except Jesus Himself—they are disqualified from helping anyone else. Permanently.

Not long ago, a family friend told me about her father getting a DUI when he was young. (He’s now in his late 70s.)

One bad night and his life in a small town more or less ended. People shamed him. They gossiped about him. And they never let him forget it.

But here’s what they conveniently ignored: he quit drinking right after that incident. And he’s never had a DUI since. Over sixty years.

It was one stupid decision long ago, and he learned from it.

Was what he did back then a sin? Sure.

But Jesus came to forgive and cleanse all sins—even yours. He even came to forgive the sins of those who enjoy raining damnation on the trespasses of others.

This man’s past episode of drunken recklessness wasn’t a pattern in his life. He repented, that is, he stopped the behavior.

Yet there are “accusing Christians” today who would look at this man’s past DUI (or any other sin, foible, or mistake) and say:

“Sure, God forgave him if he asked for it. But he can never serve in ministry. And if he did start teaching or preaching, he’d better not say a word about drunkenness. His past disqualifies him.”

Really? I invite you to apply your own standard of judgment to Peter.

You know, Peter. The apostle. The guy who swore he’d never abandon Jesus, then denied even knowing Him three times in one night.

Yes, Peter. The man who lied under pressure. He was deceitful.

Yet he was the guy Jesus chose to build His church anyway.

Now here’s the twist.

What did that same Peter go on to write in a letter inspired by the Spirit of God?

“So put away all malice and all deceit and hypocrisy and envy and all slander.” (1 Peter 2:1, ESV)

Notice the words: put away “all deceit” and “hypocrisy.”

Using his/her own logic, the “accusing Christian” is forced to respond:

“Hold on! Peter, you were dishonest. And you were hypocritical when you denied the Lord Jesus after announcing publicly that you’d die instead of abandoning Him. You denied Him three times, in fact. So aren’t you being a hypocrite by telling Christians never to deceive, when you did that yourself!? You, Sir, are disqualified.”

That’s what it looks like when you apply this same standard to Peter.

Think about it. A man with one of the most famous failures in history wrote a letter telling people how to live. But that’s not all; he specifically exhorted them not to deceive others or act hypocritically. … the very things he was guilty of in his past.

Peter, the guy who was deceitful and hypocritical, wrote to Christians about not being deceitful and hypocritical.

And God inspired it.

Mind-blowing.

Followed to its conclusion, whatever standard you have for other people’s foibles, mistakes, and sins, please apply it to Peter.

And if a person thinks that Peter’s past blunders disqualify him from the right to teach, preach, and exhort, then they’ve just thrown out a good part of the New Testament.

So maybe the real hypocrisy isn’t with the person who failed, learned, and changed.

Maybe it’s with those who profess the name of the Savior and hold other believers to a standard they’d never accept for themselves—and a standard they would never dare apply to the heroes of their own faith if they were pressed.

Heroes like Peter.

After the resurrection, Jesus asked Peter three times, “Do you love me?” (John 21:15–17). Then Jesus re-commissioned Peter for ministry, "Feed my sheep."

Jesus’ threefold restoration of Peter after his threefold denial is the model for how we should treat repentant failures, is it not?

Consequently, whatever your past may be, if you’ve repented and surrendered all to Jesus Christ, your past is gone (Hebrews 8:12; 10:17).

The rearview mirror is always smaller than the windshield. So look ahead, not back.

“Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead.”

~ Philippians 3:13b

“Never be a prisoner of your past. It was a lesson, not a life sentence.”

~ Unknown

To borrow a page from Coben, that’s the final twist.

For more on this subject, check out:

Remember Peter: Rethinking the Love of Christ

Two Kinds of Regret

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