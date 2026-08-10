Every once in a while, we lighten things up around here. Since virtually all of my weekly articles are drop-dead serious, a little humor now and then is warranted. And today is that day. (Next Thursday we’ll get back to the regular routine.)

I’m full-blooded Italian and am grateful for my heritage. We’re known for good taste, strong opinions, the best food on the planet, and the impressive ability to talk with our hands.

For us, a casual conversation may involve hand gestures dramatic enough to require a warm-up. And when we get excited, we’re prone to yell. (For the ultra reserved, it’s not yelling, it’s passion!)

Here’s an old Italian joke that I like. My fellow Pizons will appreciate it. 🙂

—

An old Italian man lived alone in upstate New York. He wanted to plant his annual tomato garden, but it was very difficult work, as the ground was hard. His only son, Vincent, who used to help him, was in prison. The old man wrote a letter to his son and described his predicament:

Dear Vinnie,

I’m pretty upset. It looks like I won’t be able to plant my tomato garden this year. I’m just getting too old to be digging up a garden plot. The ground is just too hard. I know if you were here you would dig it for me. Oh well. Maybe in the future.

Love,

Papa

—

A few days later he received a letter from his son.

—

Dear Pop,

Don’t dig up that garden. That’s where the bodies are buried.

Love,

Vinnie

—

At 4 am the next morning, FBI agents and local police arrived and dug up the entire area without finding any bodies. They apologized to the old man and left. That same day the old man received another letter from his son.

—

Dear Pop,

You should be able to plant the tomatoes now. That’s the best I could do under the circumstances.

Love,

Vinnie

A Major Unlock of the New Testament

Most Christians have been handed a version of the New Testament and those who penned it that’s been sanitized, summarized, and stripped of everything that made the early church actually interesting and that uniquely opens up the Bible. Frank Viola’s new book The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded (2025 release) is the book that tears off the dust cover and puts you inside the room: the real drama, the real people, the real chaos and beauty of a movement that turned the ancient world upside down.

This isn’t a theology textbook that puts you to sleep. It’s a dramatic and accurate narrative of the New Testament story in chronological order with all the details filled in. Paul’s journeys, the explosive tensions, the letters written in the middle of crises you never heard about, all reconstructed from the New Testament itself, sequentially, so it all makes sense for the first time.

If you’ve ever read your Bible and had questions, it’s because you’ve been missing the larger story threading it all together. This is the book you didn’t know you were waiting for. It’s not “church history.” It’s your history that unlocks all 21 letters of the New Testament, as well as the Gospels, Acts, and Revelation. It’s time you knew that story. Endorsed by 20 of the greatest scholars in the world, yet highly readable. For details, GO HERE.

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