“It is a thing that we should continually remember, that God, from His side, is never working towards anything; from His side, He is always working backwards. He is working back to what was, both in His mind in times eternal, and which He had actually in His creative activity. There it was. He has never given it up. All the departure is away; God is always coming back. God is never saying to man: You must come onto Me; He is saying: You must come back to Me. It is only in us, where we are concerned, that we are moving towards a consummation; but God is always working backwards.”

~ T. Austin-Sparks

God’s “backwards” is eternity past where He conceived His Eternal Purpose.

Our “forwards” are His backwards.

Because He is outside of time, space, and matter, because He is the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end are both happening in Him.

Thus the end will look similar to the beginning.

There is no other purpose for which to live on this earth than God’s Eternal Purpose. The Eternal Purpose is God’s grand goal and mission, the provocation of creation itself.

Thus it should be ours as well.

In fact, the number one cause of anxiety and lack of motivation today -- which is epidemic among people in their 20s and 30s, even Christians -- is a lack of purpose.

Seeing and being gripped by God’s Eternal Purpose resolves this problem. Because it is in laying hold of His purpose that we find our own.

For all of my work unfolding God’s Eternal Purpose, GO HERE.

Share