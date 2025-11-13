Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter whose Outie announced that the work it does is mysterious and important.

Earlier this year, I was invited to speak at several events hosted by a Christian college and its network of churches in Michigan.

The sessions began on October 31st—Reformation Day—a fitting date given my topic. I was honored to be one of two keynote speakers for their Restoration Conference.

I then spoke in various other meetings throughout the weekend.

Some of you asked when the recordings of my talks would be available.

The answer is now.

And they are all on a single page for easy access.

Each message deals with the subject of divine restoration, past and present. The messages should be heard in the order in which they appear on the page. You may also share the page with your friends and family members.

GO HERE TO ACCESS THEM ALL

ALSO: Pastors, professors, and conference hosts who have expressed interest in having me speak in 2026, the speaking page is on the same site. Just use the menu at the top. The page is entitled “Speaking.” You can also share the speaking page directly with pastors and conference organizers you know. This is especially for those of you who’ve asked if I’ll be speaking in your city. The way that typically happens is by sending the Speaking Page to a pastor or conference host with a recommendation. The Speaking page includes testimonials and samples.

I hope the messages set you on fire. Again, be sure to listen to them in order.

Your brother in the Insurgence,

fv