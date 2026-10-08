Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that was delighted to hear that Bob Sacamano started a podcast. But every episode is just Kramer saying, “You know my friend Bob Sacamano?” and then a dial tone.

Quick history quiz. When the Founding Fathers put “the pursuit of happiness” in the Declaration of Independence, were they guaranteeing your right to a Friday night buffet and a six-season TV marathon?

No, sorry.

Jefferson was not thinking about the all-you-can-eat shrimp or binging on The Office or Squid Game until 3 am.

He was borrowing from the ancient Greeks, who had a much sturdier idea in mind.

To them, being happy wasn’t a mood. It was a way of living. It was essentially becoming the person you were made to be, and doing what is good even when it costs you.

Aristotle called it eudaimonia, which is a lot of letters for “a life that flourishes and adds up to something.”

The modern version of happiness is a lot easier to chase. It’s the feeling you get from the first bite of strawberry cheesecake, a new gadget, or a full day with no one needing anything from you.

It’s pleasant, but it’s gone by Tuesday.

That’s the trouble with building a life on good feelings. They’re like a church potluck. Wonderful while it lasts, and then somebody’s left washing a casserole dish by themselves.

Scripture has been saying this all along, just with a better word.

The Bible doesn’t talk much about happiness. It talks about joy, and joy is a different creature. Paul wrote his most cheerful letter, Philippians, while sitting in chains.

Nobody feels pleasant in chains. Consequently, he had something deeper than comfort that was holding him steady.

Jesus said the same thing in His own way. He never promised an easy road. He told us to pick up a cross, and then He said He gives life more abundantly (John 10:10).

The path toward joy is to get your eyes off of yourself and onto others.

“Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves. Don’t look out only for your own interests, but take an interest in others, too.”

~ Philippians 2:3-4

Self-absorption doesn’t bring happiness. Denying self (the cross) for the benefit of others (love) is what does.

Joy also comes from living for something bigger than yourself. It’s to live with purpose. It’s to exist for God’s glory.

Work (labor) is also an important piece to this.

Read 1 and 2 Thessalonians about the importance of working for a living and the end of Ephesians about its purpose.

Idleness and living off of others never brings joy.

So if you’ve been chasing happiness and still feel strangely empty, maybe you’ve been chasing a shadow when you could have been following a Person.

Jesus Christ and His purpose and ways are the path to fulfillment.

Pleasure is a nice guest. It just makes a terrible foundation because it has a bad habit of disappearing. Quickly.

Oh, if you’re older than 40, send this post directly to someone who is part of Gen Z or the younger end of Gen Y (Christians in their 20s and younger 30s). Or read it to them.

It may end up saving their lives.

For more on this subject, check out Saying Yes to God and Experiencing Joy.

Until next time.

Your brother,

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