Episode #165 of the Christ is All podcast can be streamed below.

It’s a message called “He Takes Away That He Might Establish.”

Listen on Podbean

Listen on YouTube

Listen on Apple Podcasts

You can subscribe to the podcast on any podcast app. To listen to all previous episodes, click here or use your favorite podcast app and work from the most recent episode to the oldest.

The message is part of a series of talks in a Master Class called Atomic Freefall: Becoming Strong in the Broken Places, which is on The Deeper Christian Life Network.

—

ATTENTION PASTORS AND CONFERENCE HOSTS: Frank is still taking invitations to speak in conferences and seminars for next year. If you are interested in inviting him to speak at your event, go to his Speaking page.

If you don’t have a copy of Frank’s new book yet that uniquely unlocks the New Testament, you can get it at a discount on the book landing page. The landing page has 20 endorsements by the best scholars in the world, Q & A, a free sampler, and interviews. GO HERE TO CHECK IT OUT.