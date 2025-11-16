Welcome to “Sunday Deep Cuts.” This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!



—

And he died for all, that those who live should no longer live for themselves but for him who died for them and was raised again. (2 Corinthians 5:15)

Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God -- this is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is -- his good, pleasing and perfect will. (Romans 12:1-2)

If you ceased from being a Christian today . . . if you made the decision to not follow the Lord Jesus any longer right now . . . HOW would your life begin to be different?

Specifically, what things would you begin doing that you don’t do? What things would you stop doing that you regularly do? How would your dress, your speech, your lifestyle be any different?

This is an insightful exercise for you to do by yourself or with a group of Christians you know.



Consider the implications of your answer. What do you think it says about why you’re following Christ?

—

If you don’t have a copy of Frank’s new book yet that uniquely unlocks the New Testament, you can get it at a discount on the book landing page. The landing page has 20 endorsements by the best scholars in the world, Q & A, a free sampler, and interviews. GO HERE TO CHECK IT OUT.



