Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that is glad that Jesus prefers His eggs over hard. He breaks every yoke.

So it’s happening again. I keep hearing/seeing various Christians claim that a massive revival is right around the corner.



I hope this is true, but it sounds much like the claims in February 2023 when God was moving in Asbury University in Kentucky.

What took place there was short lived, and it didn’t sweep the entire globe (like past revivals had).

Now the drum beat is emerging again.

With respect to a coming revival, what I wrote in 2023 applies just as much today as it did two years ago--perhaps even more.



So I invite you to read Revival, Reformation, Restoration, and Revolution.

The four elements in that title aren’t the same. And I’d like God’s people to be clear on each one.

BEFORE YOU HEAD OVER THERE: At this moment, my new book The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded (white cover with brushstrokes with Foreword by Craig Keener) is still .99 cents on Kindle and now 25% off for the print edition on Amazon in the USA.

If you don’t have a copy yet and you’re on my email list, this isn’t a book to ignore. It’s giving Christians a revolution in how they understand the New Testament. I keep getting reports of changed lives, from pastors, to seminary professors, to Bible college teachers, Bible study leaders, and Christians who wish to put God’s word first in their lives. Don’t delay on this. This deal may never take place again. You can thank the publisher for it, and Amazon for extending the sale. We don’t know when it will end. Could be this afternoon or tomorrow.

