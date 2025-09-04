Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that noticed they had a barbecue after the last seminary graduation. Casting swine into a herd of D.Mins.

First, I have GREAT news. My publisher just reduced the price of the digital version of my new book – The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded (2025 edition with white cover and elegant brushstrokes on the sides with Foreword by Craig Keener) for only 99 cents for a limited time on Amazon, Kobo, Apple Books, and Google Play in the USA and some other countries. (I have no idea which countries, but you can check if you live outside the USA.)

Just make sure it’s the 2025 edition and NOT the old flawed orange edition from 20 years ago that should be thrown in the ash heap. By far, this new book is the MOST VALUABLE and IMPORTANT volume I’ve written to date, so get in on the discount before it vanishes. That said …

Today’s article features a message I delivered at a conference in Mississippi (try spelling that word by heart) this past June.

The conference message is called Encountering the Risen Christ: Then and Now. It addresses four specific problems that every Christian I’ve ever known has faced at one time or another. So I’m confident the message is for you also.

The reactions from those who heard it live were combustible. Glory to God. That’s why we’re featuring it on both podcasts – “Christ is All” and “The Insurgence Podcast.”

So you can stop hyperventilating like a withdrawal addict because both podcasts have crawled out of their three-month hibernation cave and decided to grace us with their presence again.

One pastor who heard this talk wrote me saying,

“It spoke profoundly to my soul. The insights and revelations you shared startled me—in the most beautiful and holy way. I felt myself ascending with you into that sacred space where the LORD Himself was speaking.”

Another said: “It was awesome. Jaw dropping!”

I’m profoundly grateful that the Lord showed up during the conference, and that I can share some of the messages with you on the “Christ is All” podcast.

Other unreleased conference messages will drop on “Christ is All” in the near future. So go hit that subscribe button on the podcast if you haven't already—and yes, I'm talking to you, the person who keeps meaning to subscribe but somehow never gets around to it (smile).

Listen to Encountering the Risen Christ: Then and Now the following ways:

I hope it stirs, blesses, and touches you in a profound way. For His glory and your gain.

Until next Thursday,

fv