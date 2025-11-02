Welcome to “Sunday Deep Cuts.” This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!



—

I’ve been a Christian for a long time. Since I was a child.

Observation: God’s people are the most easily offended people on the planet.

And the petty things they get offended over . . . it’s pretty amazing. And even more sad.

Christians get offended more easily than non-Christians.

What’s wrong with this picture? Especially in light of Jesus’ piercing words:

“Blessed is he who is not offended in me.”

Have you been offended by someone recently? Is it over something minor or monumental (tragic)?

Well, here are a few things to consider:

You are usually offended when you are thinking the worst about someone’s motives and thinking that they were wishing you ill. In other words, you are judging the intents of their heart. Something a believer ought never do. “Love thinks no evil,” Paul said. It doesn’t think the worst about others nor does it judge the motives of another. Whenever we do this, we’re in the flesh. 9 times out of 10 when a Christian is offended with another believer, they have merely misunderstood their fellow brother or sister in Christ and have read things into what they have said and did that aren’t there.

Even when another Christian is in the flesh and they have done you wrong, you have forgotten that everything that comes into your life has passed through God’s hands first, and He works all things together for your good.

Oftentimes you’re just too sensitive. The world doesn’t revolve around you and your feelings. This is true for all of us. Remember: To follow Christ is to pick up your cross . . . daily. When we’re easily offended, there’s too much of us that’s alive.

The Lord is teaching you to live above offense. He’s trying to teach you to love in the face of mistreatment.

Consider the times you’ve offended others. Then pause and re-consider that thing that you’re so offended about. “In His light we shall see light.”

You serve a Lord who was tortured, beaten, and killed in the most gruesome way known to mankind. Have you had blood squirting from your wrists? Has your back been bloodied to where there’s little flesh left? Has someone driven nails into your wrists and feet? In light of those questions, do you really have *a right* to be offended by someone?

I have no particular reason for writing this. I simply woke up with it on my heart. So I am believing it’s for someone reading it out there in cyberland. I hope you’re not offended by it.

🙂

Also: I have a very small (and perhaps unfounded) fear that someone is going to take the above out of context and use it to continue to abuse his or her victim. (“See, you’re not supposed to be offended, so I can continue to make life miserable for you, and you just need to take it.”)

Excuse me [cough], but if that’s you, you’d do well to get your head examined. This post is written to the believer who may take offense at something. It’s not written to those who seek to offend others or who don’t care when they do. I’ll have more to say about this subject in the future.

—

If you don’t have a copy of Frank’s new book yet that uniquely unlocks the New Testament, you can get it at a discount on the book landing page. The landing page has 20 endorsements by the best scholars in the world, Q & A, a free sampler, and interviews. GO HERE TO CHECK IT OUT.