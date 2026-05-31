Twenty years ago, if you were serious about your faith, you did something countercultural by today’s standards: you found someone older and wiser, reached out to them and asked, “Will you mentor me? “ It was just understood. That’s how spiritual growth worked. Especially among those who feel called to God’s work.

That understanding is almost dead now.

Not completely, though. There are still a small number of Christians who ask more seasoned followers of Jesus for mentoring. But it’s become rare enough that we need to talk about it directly, because ignoring a problem doesn’t make it go away.

In my podcast episode, “5 Reasons Why You Should Have a Mentor,” I talked about the mentors in my life and riffed on the five reasons to seek one out. In brief, those reasons are:

1) Inspiration

2) Instruction

3) Support

4) Insight

5) Adjustment

Having the right mentor who has many years of spiritual experience and insight, will spare you a great deal of wasted time, avoidable mistakes, and agony.

You can listen to the episode here.

Four Mentoring Tiers

Jesus gave us a particular model for ministry and mentoring.

1. One tier of His ministry was to the masses wherein He gave general ministry to the multitudes.

2. Another tier of His ministry was to 70 disciple who He sent out on a special mission.

3. A third tier of His ministry was to the Twelve. Jesus shared the mysteries of the kingdom with the Twelve and some women who Luke refers to as “The Women.”

4. Beyond that, there was the smallest tier of all. Peter, James, and John — three of the Twelve whom Jesus included in special cases.

Note that the 70, the Twelve, and the three (Peter, James, and John) were all present when Jesus ministered to the multitudes, but they received special ministry beyond what He gave to the masses.

I’ve reflected on the Lord’s four-tiered ministry model for many years.

Taking that as my model of ministry, here are four ways that I mentor people presently.

1. Mentoring for the Masses.

My 20+ books are for every Christian who wishes to have my best thinking on a topic.

In like manner, my blog posts are supplemental to the books, often dealing with current issues.

My blogs and books don’t duplicate each other. The content is different but complimentary, except when I will occasionally post an excerpt from a book.

2. Mentoring for the 70.

My courses and podcasts are more personal. As Maya Angelou once said, “Words mean more than what is set down on paper. It takes the human voice to infuse them with deeper meaning.”

In my podcasts, I speak on heavy and controversial issues that I don’t address anywhere else.

My weekly articles are also more personal. (You are getting one right now.)

3. Mentoring for the Twelve.

My main mentoring resource is The Deeper Christian Life Network.

In addition to that resource, each year I hold a mentoring mastermind for Christian pastors, preachers, and teachers called The Insurgence Experience.

If you’re a leader in the body of Christ, you’ll want to apply. I plan to hold another one next year, so apply now.

4. Mentoring for the three.

Out of the above group, I plan to assemble a small ministry team in the future (God willing).

It will probably consist of more than 3 people, but it will follow the same principle of Peter, James, and John.

Those who will be part of this team will have been part of The Insurgence Experience Mastermind. So if you have any interest, I invite you to apply.



—

If these weekly articles have lit a fire in you, you’ll want to get the Reimagining Scripture, Prayer, and Discipleship Online Seminar. It’s a self-paced seminar packed with some of Frank’s most iconic conference messages, most of which that have never been released on the Internet. We’re talking about a complete reimagining of how you read the Bible, how you pray, and how discipleship actually works, not the hollow, program-driven version most of us grew up with. It includes never-before-released content, unreleased interviews, and eBooks you won’t find anywhere else. And here’s the best part: once you have it, you have it for life. No expiration date, no subscription, no rushing. Just deep, transformational content you can work through at your own pace, on your own time. If you’ve ever had that nagging sense that there’s more to the Christian life than what you’ve been handed, this seminar was built for that moment. Don’t let it pass you by—grab it at frankviola.org/rspd.