Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that exhorts: if you’re going to offer a long prayer at the fellowship breakfast, please pray that the eggs get hot again.

Michael Heiser was a friend of mine. Before he stepped into eternity, we spent a day together in Jacksonville, Florida and recorded several episodes for The Insurgence Podcast.

We tackled a topic that tends to make people either lean in like they’re hearing juicy gossip or quickly back away like someone is trying to sell them a subscription to organic beard glitter. That topic is spiritual warfare.

Now, before you roll your eyes so hard you see your own brain, hear me out. For a lot of people, the term “spiritual warfare” conjures up images of guys in polyester suits yelling at empty chairs.

But if we strip away the weirdness, it’s actually a fascinating look at the internal and external forces that try to mess with our lives. And in the episodes we recorded, we show how this cosmic warfare connects to the gospel of the kingdom.

This wasn’t an interview. Mike didn’t interview me, and I didn’t interview him. It was just a real conversation. Two people who care about the role of satan, demons, and principalities and their effect on the kingdom of God, working the ideas out in real time.

Heiser was one of seven conversation partners I’ve had on The Insurgence Podcast which explores what I call the “Insurgence”—the recovery of the explosive, but often neglected gospel of the kingdom.

(Yes, explosive. Not the polite, well-behaved version of the kingdom that’s often peddled today.)

Michael and I recorded three episodes together. This was several years before AI made its appearance to the public, yet we discussed it. And some of what we saw coming is here right now.

Each episode builds on each other, so if you jump in at episode two or three and feel confused, that’s on you.

Listen in. I think you’ll find the episodes well worth your time. Play them in this order. Then feel free to binge on all the other episodes of the show. They all work together.

Spiritual Warfare and the Kingdom (Satan) – Viola/Heiser

Spiritual Warfare and the Kingdom (Demons) – Viola/Heiser

Spiritual Warfare and the Kingdom (Principalities) – Viola/Heiser

Bonus Postscript: How to Defend Yourself Against Alien Abduction – Viola/Alien Witness

The first part of the bonus show is drop-dead serious and builds on my conversations with Heiser. The last part is pure spoof. Those who possess a funny bone will appreciate it.

Until next time.

Your brother in the Insurgence,

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