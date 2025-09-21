Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!



—

A Minneapolis couple decided to travel to Florida to thaw out during a particularly icy winter. They planned to stay at the same hotel where they spent their honeymoon 20 years earlier.

Because of hectic schedules, it was difficult to coordinate their travel schedules. So the husband left Minnesota and flew to Florida on Thursday, with his wife flying down the following day.

The husband checked into the hotel. There was a computer in his room. He decided to send an email to his wife. However, he accidentally left out one letter in her email address. And without realizing his error, he sent the email.

Meanwhile, somewhere in Houston, a widow had just returned home from her husband’s funeral. He was a minister who was called home to glory following a heart attack. The widow decided to check her email expecting messages from family and friends.

After reading the first message, she screamed and fainted. The widow’s son rushed into the room and found his mother on the floor passed out. He looked at the computer which read:

To: My Loving Wife

Subject: I’ve Arrived

Date: March 2, 2009

I know you’re surprised to hear from me. They have computers here now and you are allowed to send emails to your loved ones. I’ve just arrived and have been checked in. I’ve seen that everything has been prepared for your arrival tomorrow. Looking forward to seeing you then!!!!

Hope your journey is as uneventful as mine was.

P.S. Sure is freaking hot down here!!!!

Lesson: Always second-check the email address to which you’re writing before you click “Send.”

—

