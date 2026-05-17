Allegedly, Charles Spurgeon invited D.L. Moody to speak at an event he hosted.

Moody accepted and preached the entire time about the evils of tobacco, and why the Lord doesn’t want Christians to smoke.

Spurgeon, an avid cigar smoker, was surprised at what seemed to be a cheap shot leveled by Moody, using the pulpit to condemn a fellow minister for violating an issue of personal conscience — Moody’s conscience.

When Moody finished preaching, Spurgeon walked up to the podium and said, “Mr. Moody, I’ll put down my cigars when you put down your fork.”

Moody was overweight.

Be careful the next time you take offense at another believer because you deem what they are doing or saying to be wrong, sinful, and “inappropriate,” when in fact, they are merely violating a personal, subjective standard of yours.

So the one who thinks rock music is “of the devil” and judges all who listen to it as being unspiritual is obsessed with football. And the person who believes that watching football is “of the devil” drinks wine. And the person who believes that drinking wine is sinful is a registered Democrat. And the person who believes that the Democratic party is “of the devil,” kills animals for recreation. And on and on it goes.

It’s time to re-read and practice Romans 14.

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