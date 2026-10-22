Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED blog post, the only blog that thinks if Moses had owned a GPS, he would have heard “Rerouting” for forty years.

I appreciate all the reactions to the recent Romans 8 message testifying about how deeply it impacted you. Romans 8 is the high-water mark of Scripture. The responses are coming close to the Encountering the Risen Christ: Then and Now message from last year.

Since not all of you are subscribed to the CHRIST IS ALL podcast yet and so many of you are new to the email list, I will continue to occasionally make you aware of any new landmark messages.

Now for today’s article.

You can’t grow muscle without pain. And you can’t find wisdom without failure.

Likewise, you can’t build faith without seasons that stretch you beyond the comfortable.

In other words, all growth carries a cost.

In my recent message on the greatest chapter in the Bible (Romans 8), I discussed where conformity to Jesus Christ fits into God’s ultimate purpose.

Being transformed into the image of Christ requires us to put to death the old self and be renewed in the new (Ephesians 4:22-24).

Sanctification means letting God strip away what no longer belongs so something higher can grow in its place.

Therefore, growth is by its very nature refinement. For that reason, it’s often painful.

The reason why the body of Christ today is in such an anemic state today is because few of those who minister God’s word understand the eternal purpose, let alone preach it and make it practical.

The world needs more workers who have seen that purpose, been gripped by it, and are declaring it with passion in all of its staggering power and glory.

I’m glad there are some lead pastors who are doing just that in the United States, but they are about as rare as hen’s teeth.

Pray that the Lord will raise up more workers cut out of this cloth.

I’m still on the lookout for them.

Protocol for Growth

This week, surrender that part of yourself you’ve long sensed the Lord has been asking you to lay down, no matter how painful.

And ask Him to replace it with more of Himself.

Small acts of surrender lead to lasting transformation.

Until next week,

Your brother,

fv

See also:

Where Are the Workers?

How God Raises Up Workers

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