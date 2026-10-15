Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that believes every treadmill is a machine designed to make you walk a mile and go nowhere, which sounds suspiciously like the fourth verse of countless church worship songs today.

Most of us walk around feeling like we’re not enough. Not talented enough, not impressive enough, not together enough, not gifted enough, not good enough.

A few weeks ago, I delivered a message that’s a preview of a book I’m writing that addresses this issue.

The message is all about why that feeling of not being good enough isn’t the disqualifier you think it is.

I delivered the message in a Sunday morning church service in Texas, and I got more personal than I’ve ever been in a public talk . Telling stories I’d normally keep to myself (some of which are embarrassing).

The room responded in a way I didn’t expect. People leaned in. Some of them were visibly moved. Others were ignited.

Give it a listen. You might find that it’s exactly what you need to hear.

If you’ve already heard it (because you’re subscribed to the CHRIST IS ALL podcast), consider sharing it with friends and family.

It’s on all podcast platforms, but you can hear it on Spotify here: The Nobodies God Uses.

Here’s a postscript that I read recently. (I searched for the author to give proper attribution, but the search results yielded nothing except anonymous.)

Noah got drunk.

Jonah ran the other way.

Moses stuttered.

Abraham was too old.

Sarah laughed.

Hagar was overlooked.

Gideon was insecure.

Rahab was a prostitute.

Samson was impulsive.

Peter denied Him.

Thomas doubted.

The disciples fell asleep.

Mary Magdalene was a misfit.

The Samaritan woman had a past.

Matthew was a tax collector.

Zacchaeus was overlooked.

Judas betrayed.

Paul persecuted the Church.

Timothy was young.

Elijah wanted to die.

Jeremiah felt forgotten.

Job lost everything.

David was far from perfect.

Yet they were chosen by God.

He doesn’t call the qualified, He qualifies the called.

Now my words:

Your Lord has called each of us to serve Him and join the countless nobodies that have advanced His kingdom on earth.

And that, my brothers and sisters, is the greatest honor in life.

I hope The Nobodies God Uses blesses you.

Enjoy!

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