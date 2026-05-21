Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that heard that the church down the street just hired some freak worship leader. He has no tattoos or piercings.

The following is a question I received from a pastor: “I’ve heard all your conference messages on your conference message page. They’ve transformed my life. Really powerful stuff. It seems to me that sometimes you teach and sometimes you preach. I think sometimes you do both in the same address. I think I know the difference, but how would you explain the difference between preaching and teaching? I’m a pastor, and I’m trying to gain clarity on the difference.”

Thanks for the kind remarks. I’m glad you found the messages valuable.

The main difference between teaching and preaching is in the aim, the tone, and the mode of delivery.

Teaching primarily aims at understanding. It explains, expounds, and instructs spiritual truth using the Scriptures. It walks listeners through a biblical text point by point, building categories and laying a firm foundation in one’s mind.

The tone is methodical and analytical.

The mode of delivery is typically measured. If I’m teaching and covering the waterfront on a topic, I will sometimes use notes to ensure I don’t leave anything out.

Preaching primarily aims at provoking a response. It proclaims, announces, exhorts, and heralds, pressing the reality of the Lord on the heart and calling listeners to repentance, faith, submission, renewed commitment, or worship and awe.

The tone is more urgent and declarative. It’s designed to move the heart and the will, not just inform the mind.

The mode of delivery is typically passionate. I almost never use notes when I preach.

In short, teaching informs the mind; preaching speaks to the heart to provoke a response.

But there is often overlap. Paul of Tarsus was both a preacher (a herald) and a teacher (instructor).

“I was appointed a preacher and apostle and teacher” (2 Timothy 1:11).

Solid teaching should never leave listeners neutral. It ought to carry some weight of exhortation. Healthy exposition of divine truth will do both: careful explanation of Scripture, followed by a pointed summons to trust, repent, act, worship, etc.

Some have defined preaching as “expository exaltation.” The expository part is when Scripture is explained. The exaltation part is where the preacher sees, savors, and exults in the glory of Christ as he unveils the Lord.

Exaltation draws listeners into the same worshipful response.

For this reason, preaching can be an act of worship.

If a preached message is anointed and delivered with savage intensity, it can cause an audience to stand on their feet in rapturous applause.

Anointed preaching can also cause people to sit frozen in their seats as if lightning were striking.

Put another way: anointed preaching heralds Christ and unveils His staggering glories. Teaching explains from the biblical text.

Regarding your comment about my speaking, when I become passionate, I’m preaching. So if you hear me raise my voice or pound the podium (or desk), I’m preaching.

This isn’t something planned or that I can even help. I sometimes move into preaching mode when sharing on The Insurgence Podcast. At such times, the pounding of the desk isn’t something I’m even conscious of. (I tell my conversation partners to alert me when I do it. But often, they forget.)

On the other hand, when I’m explaining, unfolding, and instructing, I’m teaching. And I don’t get animated.

As you pointed out, when I minister, both teaching and preaching will sometimes appear in the same message.

I hope this helps.

LIVE SEMINARS

We recently launched a Live Seminars page listing the topics I’m available to present at churches, church network events, conferences, and schools.

Go to Live Seminars to check it out.

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