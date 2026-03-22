“... a thorn in the flesh was given to me ...”

~ 2 Corinthians 12:7

My thesis on Paul’s thorn in the flesh has been reviewed by many scholars, all of whom said it’s the most plausible explanation they’ve ever come across. Some called it “revolutionary.”

You can take a look at it yourself, as well as share it, in this PDF article: “Paul’s Thorn in the Flesh Explained.” It’s an excerpt from my new book, The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded (2025 release), which continues to transform lives.

The thorn appears all throughout Paul’s ministry. The book makes this plain. To read the entire book, GO HERE. For those who claim that the thorn was a sickness that Paul had, that theory has been now debunked forever. The article (and the book) brings the receipts for that statement.