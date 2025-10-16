Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that annually experiences some clown calling it fat, stabbing it in the arm, and taking all of its money. Yeah, it hates going to the doctor.

Imagine. You watch a one-minute clip on YouTube of a physicist being interviewed. He’s talking about new research on the subject of infinity.

Based on the short clip, you get an impression of the physicist’s views on infinity, and you make assumptions about what he believes about the universe.

You then watch the entire four-hour interview and all your objections and questions vanish. It wasn’t what you originally thought. In addition, the physicist challenged you to a whole new way of thinking about the cosmos.

That’s a perfect example of what happened with last week’s article: Beyond the Political Binary: Restoring the Gospel of the Kingdom

That article -- as well as this one -- cannot be fully understood without consuming my larger body of work on the gospel of the kingdom. Think of the article as a one-minute clip of a fifty-hour treatment of the subject.

The larger body of work contains the book Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom and The Insurgence Podcast (all 150+ episodes).

I’ve also answered many questions related to the subject at InsurgenceBook.com as well as on my FAQ page.

If you have consumed all those resources, last week’s article strongly resonated and gave you language for what you’ve observed, believe, and feel, which was the vast majority of readers.

A few who haven’t read the entire book and haven’t been listening to all the episodes on The Insurgence Podcast were confused, missed the nuance, or made incorrect assumptions about the points made. (Something I warned of in the article itself.)

The same is probably the case with this article, since it’s also a supplement to the book Insurgence and The Insurgence Podcast. It’s a “one-minute clip,” if you will, even though it doesn’t appear in either the book or the podcast. (The same applies to last week’s article.)

So keep the above in mind as you read it.

Sadducees and Pharisees vs. Jesus Christ

It is beyond educated dispute that there are clear historical and ideological parallels between these two ancient Jewish groups -- Sadducees and Pharisees -- and modern American political movements.

Note the word “parallels.” They aren’t a perfect fit. No analogy is perfect. But the similarities are strong enough to warrant a comparison.

Sadducees and aspects of the modern Left:

The Sadducees were the aristocratic, priestly class who controlled the Temple and collaborated with Roman authority. Some parallels:

Institutional power : Like some critiques of liberal elites, Sadducees held establishment religious and economic power

Accommodation with secular authority : They worked within the Roman system, similar to how some view liberal engagement with secular governance

Theological minimalism : Sadducees rejected beliefs in resurrection, angels, and divine intervention, focusing on observable reality - potentially analogous to secular, rationalist approaches

Biblical authority: The Sadducees primarily recognized the Torah (the Five Books of Moses - Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy) as their main scriptural authority. This was the written law they considered most authoritative for religious practice and belief. They either rejected or held the other parts of the Hebrew Bible to be inferior. Like many progressives, they pick and choose what they wish to uphold in the Bible.

Pharisees and aspects of the modern Right:

The Pharisees were religious reformers focused on strict observance and popular religious practice:

Traditionalism : Strong emphasis on maintaining and interpreting religious law and human-generated traditions

Popular religious movement : Unlike the aristocratic Sadducees, they represented more common religious concerns

Detailed moral codes : Extensive rules for daily life and behavior

Resistance to cultural assimilation: Maintaining distinct religious identity against Hellenistic influence

Jesus was neither a Pharisee nor a Sadducee. He broke with both groups in many respects, and that’s why they both hated Him. Sure, He sided with some of the positions of the Pharisees, but to call Him a Pharisee (as a few people have) is like saying Libertarians and Liberals are identical, even though they share some of the same political terrain.

Note that ancient Jewish religious disputes operated in a completely different political, social, and theological context than modern American politics. Both Sadducees and Pharisees were Jewish groups debating religious law under foreign occupation - different from contemporary secular political debates.

These groups weren’t only theological; they were political as well. Just as the Progressive Political Left has much in common with those who embrace Liberal Theology and the Conservative Political Right has much in common with those who embrace Conservative Theology.

Despite the differences, there are strong parallels that show us that Jesus cannot be put into any religious or political camp or mold, whether Right or Left, though both groups often claim Him to be their supporter.

Sadducees and the Political Left

In summary, the Sadducees were a priestly, aristocratic faction within first-century Judaism, closely linked to the Temple and its rituals. They were known for cooperating with secular powers (in their time, Roman authorities), having considerable wealth, and often holding progressive stances on certain religious issues, favoring a less literal interpretation of scripture (they denied resurrection, angels, and fate).

They can be compared to the political left in America due to:

A tendency to embrace secular authority or culture rather than strict religious tradition.

A preference for reinterpretation or minimalism regarding foundational texts and traditions.

This analogy underscores perceived progressive openness to secularism, elite status, and flexibility in religious or moral interpretation, partly paralleling the values attributed to contemporary left-leaning politics.

Pharisees and the Political Right

The Pharisees represented a more populist movement that emphasized strict adherence to the Torah, oral law, and traditions that governed daily life. They stressed separation from Hellenistic and pagan influences and held conservative theological views—including belief in the resurrection and angels.

The political right in America can be analogized to the Pharisees due to:

Emphasis on moral conservatism, scriptural authority, and tradition.

Advocacy for strong boundary-keeping and resistance to perceived secularization or moral drift.

This comparison highlights the tendency to maintain firmness around established religious and moral norms, resistance to cultural change, and prioritization of tradition—traits commonly associated with conservative politics.

An outstanding characteristic of Second Temple Judaism is its profound diversity. The Sadducees and Pharisees operated within different social, religious, and historical contexts than contemporary American politics, and neither group perfectly maps onto any present-day faction.

Yet the comparisons hold and are plausible. Keep in mind that no analogy is perfect. All analogies fall short in some ways. But that doesn’t prevent us from using them because they are valuable in bringing clarity.

Human nature is the same, so this is why we see sociological patterns repeat themselves consistently throughout history, despite nuanced differences.

Sadducees - elite, theological progressives – similar to today’s Political Left, secular/progressive elites.

Pharisees - populists, scriptural conservatives – similar to today’s Political Right, religious conservatives.

Both sides warn against the pitfalls of their supposed ancient analogues—elitism and compromise (Sadducees), or hypocrisy and legalism (Pharisees).

To drill down further on this subject, check out the interview when Greg Boyd mixed it up with me on his podcast.

Postscript: Before sending us knee-jerk questions, the Greg Boyd interview, the book Insurgence, and The Insurgence Podcast will undoubtedly answer them. Or more likely, they’ll give you a perspective that will cause your questions to disappear.

