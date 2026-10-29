Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that laughed when Chad Kroeger, Elon Musk, and Steve Buscemi all tried online dating and got rejected by the CAPTCHA.

Last month, I was invited by a lead pastor to speak in a Sunday morning service. And I shared an unconventional message.

It’s a story you’ve probably heard a hundred times. But the message tells it in a way you’ve never heard before.

Don’t worry, it stays true to the biblical narrative and what we know about first-century history.

My hope is that it brings the story to life for you the way it did for the people who first heard it.

The story holds six specific steps for receiving from God.

Not six vague feelings or a motivational poster, but six actual steps. Practical and achievable.

Now, here’s the uncomfortable truth. If you’re reading this, you need something.

Maybe it’s repairing a relationship that’s falling apart. Maybe it’s your health, or your bank account, or something in your soul that you’ve been ignoring for too long.

Everyone’s got a need. Pretending you don’t is an exhausting way to live.

So stop pretending, and listen to the talk here: Just One Touch: The Faith That Reaches Jesus

I hope you’re captured by the message and will implement the six steps. Sooner than later.

(The message is public so you’re welcome to share the link directly with family and friends if it blesses you.)

For next Thursday, I have an article in the queue called “Christian Hypocrisy.” And it’s not what you may think.

Your brother,

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