Yesterday, America celebrated her 250th anniversary (the Declaration of Independence and her birth as a nation). A recent poll found nearly half (46%) of Americans don’t know what America’s 250th anniversary commemorates. It’s worse among younger people: 61% of Gen Z respondents couldn’t answer correctly, with just 39% getting it right.

Here’s the thing about being human. We’re wired for narrative. Not facts, not dates, not trivia, but story. Strip away someone’s sense of where they came from, and you’ve basically unplugged them from where they’re headed.

They’re just drifting.

A country’s story isn’t some optional nicety like a national mascot or a catchy anthem. It’s the operating system. Everything else runs on top of it.

And here’s the part that should really get your attention. If you want to take a country down for good, you really don’t need an army, tanks, and bombs.

You’d just need to make people forget or stop caring about the story that holds them together.

Now this is not an article about America or its history. It’s about a far greater story.

Imagine lining up 100 seminary-trained pastors and Bible teachers from across the USA and asking them to recite from memory—in chronological order—the entire story from Paul and Barnabas’s commissioning in Antioch of Syria to the writing of Revelation. This exercise, of course, would include the historical background and context of all 21 New Testament letters.

Well, I’m convinced only three of them could do it. (And I’m being generous with that estimate.)

Now you, dear reader, are either a pastor, a Bible teacher, or you’re someone who learns (or has learned) from them. So that covers everybody.

Here’s the tragic truth. If you don’t know the Story, you will inevitably misunderstand the New Testament letters. They are only decipherable when you have the context, the Story, that came before them.

In addition, if you don’t know the Story of the New Testament church, you won’t have a clear sense of where you’re headed.

You’ll either be drifting, or worse, you’ll land in a place that’s alien to God’s revealed will.

Just like America’s story, the Story of the New Testament church has been rewritten by many people. And it’s produced something on this earth in the “Christian” world that has little resemblance to what the apostles would have recognized.

Yep. The Twelve, Luke, Paul of Tarsus and the men he trained (like Timothy, Titus, Aristarchus, Secundus, Sopater, Gaius, Epaphras, etc.) would look at it and shake their heads thinking, “What on earth is this?”

This is the precise reason why I took on the arduous task of writing the entire Story out using the New Testament narrative and the best scholarship available on first-century history.

Once you see the Story, you can never unsee it. And it will give you a clear and correct path to God’s will for your life. In addition, it will open up your reading of the New Testament letters in dramatic ways.

Readers who are working through the book are testifying how it’s ignited their time in Scripture and electrified their thirst for God’s word.

I believe the Lord is looking for a new breed of Christian and Christian leader who will stop rewriting the Story based on their human traditions, but instead, understand what the New Testament letters are really saying to us. And begin living out of that revelation.

It all begins with learning the Story. The one we find in the pages of the New Testament, not the rewritten versions that humans have created long after the fact.

Most Christian leaders today who are teaching God’s people don’t know the Story. But that’s beginning to change, thankfully, since the book came out last year.

If you don’t have a copy yet, do yourself and your family a favor and grab one. Then grab another copy for your pastor or Bible study leader. (If you’re new to my articles, I don’t profit from book sales. I only write them to change lives.)

Here’s the visual podcast that supplements the book (completely gratis).

Learn the Story or watch it disappear.

History doesn’t wait. What you don’t learn today, you lose tomorrow. And a future built on a forgotten past is a future already off course.

Two things as I sign off today. Over the next few weeks, I’ll be writing about the relationship between the Eternal Purpose of God and the Kingdom of God.

I also have another article in the queue called “Our Souls are Made for Love and Staggering Beauty” which should stir your heart for the Lord. So you’ll want to stay subscribed lest you miss these.

Finally, here’s a recent review of the new book that perfectly captures its essence and its goal.

--

A Game-Changer for Every Bible Reader ★★★★★

There’s a famous observation that reading the New Testament letters is like hearing one side of a phone conversation. You catch fragments of drama, passion, and crisis, but the other end of the line stays frustratingly silent. Frank Viola just handed you the phone.

The Untold Story of the New Testament Church (Revised and Expanded) seamlessly weaves the narrative of Acts with the Epistles, uncovering a coherent story enriched by intriguing details of first-century life.

The result isn’t just a chronology or a dry history lesson. It’s an immersion. It’s a key that unlocks the Bible so you understand it. Feel the heat of Corinthian controversy, the urgency of Paul’s letters dashed off under pressure, and the slow, miraculous spread of a movement that had no business surviving.

Find out what Paul’s thorn in the flesh really was. Discover the meaning of so many obscure verses in the letters. The narrative setting makes them coherent, which is what this book does.

This is not a book for scholars or just for pastors or Bible teachers. It’s a book that is for any Christian who wants to understand what the New Testament really says. The main narrative reads like a novel, but it has a strong scholarly backbone. It includes more than 2,500 footnotes documenting sources and arguments in detail, and multiple New Testament scholars including Craig Keener, Clinton Arnold, Joel Green, Michael Licona, David deSilva, and Jeffrey Weima describe Viola’s reconstruction as carefully researched and in step with the best scholarship available. This isn’t armchair theology. It’s the real thing, rigorously sourced and yet never dry. It’s an exciting read from beginning to end.

Though it’s non-fiction, this masterpiece reads like a cinematic experience that puts you in the center of the drama. You get an intimate glimpse into the lives of apostles Peter, James, John, Paul, and their colleagues, and you meet the key figures who shaped the world — Priscilla, Apollos, Lydia, Luke, John Mark, Phoebe, Aristarchus, and Epaphras as their stories unfold vividly.

One of the book’s most underrated qualities is its fairness. Viola doesn’t impose a particular ecclesiology but instead allows the historical record to speak for itself, making the book valuable across denominational lines from traditional churches to organic fellowships. Whether you’re a lifelong churchgoer, a seminary student, a pastor, Bible teacher or someone who picked up a Bible last week, this book meets you where you are and takes you somewhere deeper.

The immense sourcing will please academics, and the readable narrative will thrill non-specialists. That balance is genuinely rare, and Viola pulls it off.

If you’ve ever felt like the New Testament was a puzzle with missing pieces, this is the book that assembles the whole picture. Don’t just read the Bible. Finally understand it.

5 stars. If it had 10 at the top, it would be a 10-star book. Enormously valuable.

Johnny Bostick

--

Thanks for reading.

Your brother, bound by the same Story,

fv