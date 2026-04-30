Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that believes that Cain couldn’t please God with his offering because he just wasn’t Abel.

Before you get defensive, the title of this article is kind of the point.

Here’s the thing about ancient books and letters written in a completely different language, culture, and century. You can’t just crack them open like a fortune cookie and expect to walk away with clarity. You’re going to need some context. Quite a lot of it, actually.

Last November, Leonard Sweet invited me to talk to him and his doctoral students about the New Testament. In that talk, I shared four big reasons why most of us are essentially reading the New Testament with a blindfold on and what to do about it.

Most Christians, including pastors, read the New Testament like watching a 3D movie without the glasses. You can certainly see some things, but much of it is blurry and a little headache-inducing. And without those glasses, you’ll never be able to see some of the most important parts, including the unbroken patterns of God’s work along with the metanarrative of His Eternal Purpose. They will remain invisible to you.

You can listen to my entire talk with Sweet and his doctoral students here.

Also, many of you are fairly new to the email list. Meaning, you subscribed over the last three months. Unless you’ve been binging on the archives, here are some of the cornerstone articles you may have missed.

Rethinking Prophetic Utterances – examines what the New Testament teaching about genuine prophetic words.

Rethinking the Sinner’s Prayer – explores the origin of this prayer and what the early Christians practiced instead of it.

A Full Immersion Conference (No Shallow End) – A call out to a pastor who lives in the USA to partner with to fulfill this vision.

Prophetic Nonsense – a sober critique on how many celebrities in the prophetic movement make wrong predictions, then justify them with absurd pretzel logic.