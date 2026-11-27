Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that wonders why there have been no cyber attacks wiping out credit card debts or mortgages.

“Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone.”

~ Gladys Bronwyn Stern

Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED blog post, the only blog that wonders why there have been no cyber attacks wiping out credit card debts or mortgages.

I have some important news coming in 2027, so if you are a serious follower of Jesus Christ (which describers most of you), you’ll want to stay subscribed.

Today is Thanksgiving Day in the USA. Consequently, I want to thank all of you for subscribing to this weekly articles list and also for subscribing to my podcasts (“Christ is All” and “The Insurgence Podcast.”)

I’m grateful for all of you who are part of the deeper journey, which is what all of my work is about.

Two quick (but important) announcements before you head out for the day:

(1) I’m hitting pause on these weekly articles for a bit. Not forever. Just for a short time.

Why? Because virtually everyone is distracted in December. Think of it less like a breakup and more like when your favorite restaurant being temporary closed for renovations.

Don’t panic. You’ll be fine. You’ll figure out something to do with your Thursdays and Sundays. [Cough.]

I’m not going to pretend the world will stop spinning or that you’ll be pacing your kitchen floor at 2 am wondering what I’m pondering to write.

But I did want to let you know rather than just vanishing, because disappearing without a word is what exes do, and I have more respect for you than that.

The good news: The CHRIST IS ALL podcast will keep rolling. Same voice, same topics, just delivered straight to your ears instead of your eyeballs.

So you’re not being abandoned. You’re being rerouted. I plan to be back with the weekly articles on January 7th when the New Year’s dust settles.

(2) While you wait, we built something for you and recently updated it. It’s my Book Discography. It contains all my books arranged by year and chapters with gratis chapters to sample.

Yeah, I know. “Discography” is a weird word for a list of books. Musicians have discographies. Writers have bibliographies.

But I love music, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise just to sound like a serious author.

Here’s the idea. Each book is an album. Each chapter is a track. And like any good album, you don’t have to start at the beginning.

Skip around. Find the tracks that speak to you. Hit repeat on the ones that strike fire in your soul.

The neat thing about the Discography is that it includes an accurate, robust review for each title and sample chapters that you can download and share with friends.

People often ask me, “I want to gift some of your books to friends and family this holiday season; which titles do you suggest I get for them?”

My answer: Any of the titles shown in the above image. Those are by far the best and most important.

(The old books before that are for a very narrow audience that’s about as rare today as a Netflix password that’s never been shared. So skip the old titles and get the ones on the image.)

Go here to access the Discography.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving (for those in the USA) and December (for everyone), and I’ll catch you on the CHRIST IS ALL podcast soon.

Thanks for reading the books and listening to the podcasts.

Your brother in the deeper journey,

fv

P.S. What follows are all the UNFILTERED articles I’ve published in 2026. You can catch up on any you missed here, listed by title and date: frankviola.org/all-articles

These Are Blocking Your Prayers

Johnny Became a Christian. Great. What Kind?

Christian Hypocrisy

Six Steps to Receive from God

On Spiritual Growth

Overlooked: God’s Favorite Nobodies

Happiness Isn’t What You Think

The Crown Jewel of Scripture

A Timely Prayer Request

The Ghost That Cannot Touch You

New Morning Statements

The Mission Matters

The Fading of Face-to-Face Fellowship

We Covered Every Reference to the Kingdom (You’re Welcome)

The Questions Serious Christians Keep Asking

The Supreme Artists

Five Reasons Christianity Today Is So Shallow

Why God Isn’t Nervous About Your Future

Our Souls Are Made for Love and Staggering Beauty

God’s Eternal Purpose vs. the Kingdom of God

The Dangerous Cost of Forgetting Where We Came From

The Demons Had a Deal With God

I Read the Bible Wrong for Decades

The Antidote to Lukewarmness

Laboring in Prayer: Part 2

Laboring in Prayer: Part 1

The Word of Their Testimony

Preaching vs. Teaching: The Difference

When Kingdoms Collide

Michael Heiser and I MIX IT UP (Evil Spirits, AI, UFOs)

Stop Reading the New Testament Blind (Convo with Leonard Sweet)

The One Habit That’s Quietly Killing People

A Full Immersion Conference (No Shallow End)

Does 1 John 1:9 (Confession) Apply to Christians?

It’s All Gonna Burn Up One Day

What Are You Living For, Really?

Answering Tough Questions from a Ministry Doctoral Student

What If We’ve Been Reading the Bible Wrong All Along?

4 Problems Christians Face (Do You Have Any?)

Your Worst Moment Isn’t Your Identity

Why Revivals Peter Out

God’s Restoration Work Continues (Along with the Opposition)

The Media Industrial Complex

Stop Rage-Scrolling Your Spiritual Life Away

Waiting on God Reimagined

What I Promised Is Finally Here

Share