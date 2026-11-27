Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that wonders why there have been no cyber attacks wiping out credit card debts or mortgages.
“Silent gratitude isn’t much use to anyone.”
~ Gladys Bronwyn Stern
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED blog post, the only blog that wonders why there have been no cyber attacks wiping out credit card debts or mortgages.
I have some important news coming in 2027, so if you are a serious follower of Jesus Christ (which describers most of you), you’ll want to stay subscribed.
Today is Thanksgiving Day in the USA. Consequently, I want to thank all of you for subscribing to this weekly articles list and also for subscribing to my podcasts (“Christ is All” and “The Insurgence Podcast.”)
I’m grateful for all of you who are part of the deeper journey, which is what all of my work is about.
Two quick (but important) announcements before you head out for the day:
(1) I’m hitting pause on these weekly articles for a bit. Not forever. Just for a short time.
Why? Because virtually everyone is distracted in December. Think of it less like a breakup and more like when your favorite restaurant being temporary closed for renovations.
Don’t panic. You’ll be fine. You’ll figure out something to do with your Thursdays and Sundays. [Cough.]
I’m not going to pretend the world will stop spinning or that you’ll be pacing your kitchen floor at 2 am wondering what I’m pondering to write.
But I did want to let you know rather than just vanishing, because disappearing without a word is what exes do, and I have more respect for you than that.
The good news: The CHRIST IS ALL podcast will keep rolling. Same voice, same topics, just delivered straight to your ears instead of your eyeballs.
So you’re not being abandoned. You’re being rerouted. I plan to be back with the weekly articles on January 7th when the New Year’s dust settles.
(2) While you wait, we built something for you and recently updated it. It’s my Book Discography. It contains all my books arranged by year and chapters with gratis chapters to sample.
Yeah, I know. “Discography” is a weird word for a list of books. Musicians have discographies. Writers have bibliographies.
But I love music, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise just to sound like a serious author.
Here’s the idea. Each book is an album. Each chapter is a track. And like any good album, you don’t have to start at the beginning.
Skip around. Find the tracks that speak to you. Hit repeat on the ones that strike fire in your soul.
The neat thing about the Discography is that it includes an accurate, robust review for each title and sample chapters that you can download and share with friends.
People often ask me, “I want to gift some of your books to friends and family this holiday season; which titles do you suggest I get for them?”
My answer: Any of the titles shown in the above image. Those are by far the best and most important.
(The old books before that are for a very narrow audience that’s about as rare today as a Netflix password that’s never been shared. So skip the old titles and get the ones on the image.)
Go here to access the Discography.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving (for those in the USA) and December (for everyone), and I’ll catch you on the CHRIST IS ALL podcast soon.
Thanks for reading the books and listening to the podcasts.
Your brother in the deeper journey,
fv
P.S. What follows are all the UNFILTERED articles I’ve published in 2026. You can catch up on any you missed here, listed by title and date: frankviola.org/all-articles
These Are Blocking Your Prayers
Johnny Became a Christian. Great. What Kind?
Christian Hypocrisy
Six Steps to Receive from God
On Spiritual Growth
Overlooked: God’s Favorite Nobodies
Happiness Isn’t What You Think
The Crown Jewel of Scripture
A Timely Prayer Request
The Ghost That Cannot Touch You
New Morning Statements
The Mission Matters
The Fading of Face-to-Face Fellowship
We Covered Every Reference to the Kingdom (You’re Welcome)
The Questions Serious Christians Keep Asking
The Supreme Artists
Five Reasons Christianity Today Is So Shallow
Why God Isn’t Nervous About Your Future
Our Souls Are Made for Love and Staggering Beauty
God’s Eternal Purpose vs. the Kingdom of God
The Dangerous Cost of Forgetting Where We Came From
The Demons Had a Deal With God
I Read the Bible Wrong for Decades
The Antidote to Lukewarmness
Laboring in Prayer: Part 2
Laboring in Prayer: Part 1
The Word of Their Testimony
Preaching vs. Teaching: The Difference
When Kingdoms Collide
Michael Heiser and I MIX IT UP (Evil Spirits, AI, UFOs)
Stop Reading the New Testament Blind (Convo with Leonard Sweet)
The One Habit That’s Quietly Killing People
A Full Immersion Conference (No Shallow End)
Does 1 John 1:9 (Confession) Apply to Christians?
It’s All Gonna Burn Up One Day
What Are You Living For, Really?
Answering Tough Questions from a Ministry Doctoral Student
What If We’ve Been Reading the Bible Wrong All Along?
4 Problems Christians Face (Do You Have Any?)
Your Worst Moment Isn’t Your Identity
Why Revivals Peter Out
God’s Restoration Work Continues (Along with the Opposition)
The Media Industrial Complex
Stop Rage-Scrolling Your Spiritual Life Away
Waiting on God Reimagined
What I Promised Is Finally Here
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