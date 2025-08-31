Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles. Due to the demand for more content, we are featuring this additional material on Sundays. Enjoy!

—

Back in 2008, I did something that’s never been done on the blogosphere or the podcast world before or since.

It’s called the $25,000 give-away.

Unless you were subscribed to the Christ is All podcast back then, you’ve probably never heard it.

So here it is again.

—

Last week, I was sitting around the blog station with our beloved Blog Manager, and I said:

“You know, I think we should begin sharing some of the wealth that this blog generates.”

And she said, “No, Frank, no more raises.”

I replied, “No, that’s not what I’m talking about. I mean sharing the wealth with the people who read this blog. I think we should begin giving them some really HUGE prizes.”

I then threw out some specific ideas I had about this, and she said, “Well, let me sleep on it overnight.”

She called me the next morning and said, “Okay, let’s do it. This Friday. We will have some new incentives for people to participate on the blog.”

So I am pleased and proud to tell you that for each and every one of you who posts an answer to the question for today, you will receive a magnificently huge prize.

Now as far as I know, nothing like this has ever been done in the history of the blogosphere. And you, yes you, can be part of the fun [cough].

Just listen to the podcast, and you will be told (1) what the specific prizes are, and (2) the question of the day, which you will be asked to answer in the comments section.



(Listen carefully though; it is reported that there are some [cough] subliminal messages throughout the episode.)

Listen to the episode below.

—

My landmark book on the kingdom of God and the explosive gospel of the kingdom (Insurgence) is $1.99 in digital for the last day (in the USA at least). We are also resuming The Insurgence Podcast on Tuesday. Posting Sunday morning, August 31, 2025.

The comments have been turned off since this episode originally ran in 2008. Comments were open then on Frank’s original blog.



