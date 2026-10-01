Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that thinks “some assembly required” is a Greek phrase meaning “you will soon need therapy.”

On Sunday, I shared about my recent ministry weekend in Texas.

The message I delivered Friday night was called “The Greatest Chapter in the Bible: Unveiling Romans 8.”

Based on the testimonials I received from attendees so far, it changed lives, leaving some speechless and others cheering.

I’m deeply humbled and thankful.

While we usually drop episodes on the CHRIST IS ALL podcast on Tuesdays, we’re dropping the messages I shared in Texas twice a week.

There are five in all with an additional Q&A session.

The message on Romans 8 is now available on the podcast.

If you’re not yet subscribed to CHRIST IS ALL, you’ll want to do so. It’s on all podcast platforms, and there’s no charge.

You are welcome to binge on the previous episodes as you wait for the new ones to drop also.

Here is the Romans 8 message on Spotify.

My intention was to rip a hole in the sky by the time I finished. You can decide if I accomplished that or not.

I look forward to hearing your reactions to it.

What follows is the transcript of the first four minutes of the message.

Enjoy!

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Transcript (First Four Minutes)

Romans 8 is the greatest chapter in the Bible.

It’s absolutely exquisite. It’s explosively transforming.

And if properly understood, it will intensify your desire for God, and it will set you free from so much.

There are two reasons why Romans 8 towers over everything else in Scripture. One is what it says, and two is how it says it.

Content and style, lyrics and rhythm.

Virtually every major theme in the New Testament shows up in these 39 verses.

It’s as though Paul took the whole sweep of Christian truth and compressed it into a single dense diamond.

And that’s what Romans 8 is.

Here’s what’s unpacked in Romans 8. I’m going to rattle them off quickly.

The Incarnation

The Crucifixion

The Resurrection

The Ascension

God’s Law

Redemption

Adoption

Salvation

Justification

Sanctification

Glorification

New Creation

The Triune God

The Holy Spirit

The Indwelling Life of Christ

Christ’s Intercessory Ministry

The Holy Spirit’s Intercessory Ministry

Union with Christ

Election

Divine Foreknowledge

Predestination

Our Calling

Hope

Love

Peace

Prayer

Suffering

Perseverance

Assurance

Inheritance

Sonship

Grace

Freedom

Victory

Dying to Self

Cosmic Renewal

The Flesh versus the Spirit

Deliverance from Sin

Deliverance from Fear

Deliverance from Death

The Renewal of the Mind

All of that is in Romans 8.

Every one of those themes, brothers and sisters, is a mountain that we could spend a lifetime climbing.

Yet Paul stacks them all in this one spectacular chapter.

That’s the content. But content alone does not make something great.

What lifts Romans 8 into a category all its own is the style. It’s the way it moves.

Romans 8 rises and builds. It does not sit flat.

It escalates the same way a great anthem does.

Now, I love music. Matthew and I have talked a lot about music. He’s a musician

And there are certain songs that are called anthems and power ballads.

Some examples are:

Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Don’t Get Fooled Again by The Who

And Purple Rain by Prince

These are songs that climb and build until they detonate into something enormous.

And if Romans 8 were a song, it would follow that same arc.

It begins as a slow, deliberate build. Then it soars, note by note, until it erupts into a rapturous finale of triumph.

Consequently, brothers and sisters, if I deliver this message properly, and the Lord speaks through it, I expect you to be left breathless and standing on your feet in applause, praising God.

So stay with me, because the crescendo is coming.

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