Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that believes Noah’s wife deserves a book deal for surviving forty days with wet animals and no Target.

I started blogging in 2008. Since then, I’ve written over 1,000 articles and launched three podcasts.

In 2023, we began distributing them through Substack.

Over the years, people have sent me lots of questions about the spiritual life and theology. They’ve asked questions about my work, but also questions that are on the minds of most serious Christians today.

What kinds of questions? Well, not things like, “How do I heal my paper cut?” and “Why does my stomach act like I’ve committed a felony every time I eat healthy?”

But more like:

*Is a revival coming?

*Which is correct—Calvinism or Arminianism?

* What is your view on aliens? Sophisticated known but secret technology, extraterrestrial beings, fake, or demonic?

*What’s your view on the Second Coming of Christ?

*How do I actually live by Christ’s life instead of my own?

*How do I find a real church with real Christians in my city?

*Do you still stand by your earlier books on radical church restoration?

*What’s an apostle and how do I find one?

*Do you believe the Bible is the word of God?

*I have a family member who I believe is possessed or taken over by a dark spirit. Can you help?

*Are you part of the New Apostolic Reformation? [Cough]

And hundreds more.

If a question is in my wheelhouse, I answer it.

To make it super convenient for you, we put all your questions and my answers on one page. And we recently updated it.

Whether you’ve been reading my articles for a while or if you’re just finding my work now, it’s worth a look. Some of the questions are super insightful.

Once you get to the page, you can explore the other resources in the top menu, including the complete article archive (which is massive) along with the entire book and podcast catalog.

The FAQ page is also searchable.

Go here to check it out

Enjoy!

Yours in His unfailing grace,

fv

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If these weekly articles have stirred something in you, a hunger for more, a sense that there’s a deeper well you haven’t yet drawn from, then we want to invite you into something far richer. The Deeper Christian Life Network is where the real work happens.

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