Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that thinks Lazarus coming forth was amazing, but having four days without social media was even better.

Some of the greatest barriers to a vibrant spiritual life are the assumptions we never question.

On that score, we recently dropped three new talks on the CHRIST IS ALL podcast. They were additional messages I delivered in Texas this past September.

The Hidden Current: Rethinking Faith and Prayer is a unique talk that challenges familiar thinking and brings overlooked realities about faith and prayer into focus.

It isn’t an abstract lecture or recycled encouragement. And it’s certainly not a “reminder.”

It’s a highly practical, distinctive message designed to rethink faith and prayer and apply those insights to your spiritual life.

The follow-up message Obstacles: Faith Destroyers and Prayer Nullifiers discusses 13 obstacles that quietly undermine our faith and hinder our prayers, without us even realizing it.

Then there’s a follow-up Q&A session where ministry leaders pelted me with incisive questions.

One of them is a hot-boiling theological query that’s divided God’s people for years.

Together, these three messages offer a unique opportunity to move beyond religious formulas and reframe your prayer life in a completely new way.

Expect perspectives challenged, fresh clarity, and practical help for a more intentional life of faith and prayer—personally and for ministry.

You can access each talk on this page. Today’s three featured messages are at the top along with the first three talks I delivered in Texas in September.

They are followed by recent talks I gave in Mississippi, Michigan, Arkansas, Indiana, and other states.

Note: These spoken messages have moved the needle for people just as much or even more than books do.

Enjoy!



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