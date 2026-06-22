My spirit, mind, will, emotions, and body are fully given to the recovery of the explosive gospel of the kingdom and the Insurgence that’s connected with it.

Whether you’ve recognized it or not, since 2017, I’ve been writing to those who have joined the Insurgence. (Even my newest book on the New Testament Story traces the kingdom of God from Matthew to Revelation, highlighting the titanic gospel of the kingdom throughout.)

My role is to equip, encourage, and help you spread the Insurgence.

That’s my preamble.

Many of you who have joined the Insurgence have stopped pledging your allegiance to Ben Shapiro, Nick Fuentes, Candace Owen, Tucker Carlson, Fox News, Newsmax, and the Conservative Right.

You’ve recognized that the Right has little to do with the titanic gospel of the kingdom of Jesus Christ.

And because you’re no longer echoing the talking points of the Conservative Right on social media, your friends are beginning to view you as strange, odd, or even subversive.

At the same time, many of you who have joined the Insurgence stopped bowing at the altar of Stephen Colbert, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CNN, MSNBC, Politico, and the Progressive Left.

And you have family members and friends who are calling you degrading names, gossiping behind your back and/or rebuking you to your face, alleging that you’ve “sold out.”

But these folks don’t recognize that the Left has little do to with the gospel of the kingdom or with Jesus Christ, the living Lord of the world.

I don’t use social media much, but whenever I dare to peek at it, I keep seeing “Christians” getting sucked into the political dialogue, parroting the talking points of either the Conservative Right or the Progressive Left.

Every month, there’s a new hot button issue. And every month, my feed is packed with “Christians” echoing — often with great fervor — what they’re hearing on Conservative Media on the one hand or Liberal Media on the other.

And Jesus Christ and His kingdom are left out of in the cold.

(The only times He’s mentioned in these conversations are along the lines of, “What would Jesus do?” — a question that Insurgents don’t ask, for we recognize that Christ is alive and well, and He’s creating His own alternative civilization outside the political structures of this world.)

Yet out of the social media feed the heart speaks.

The people I’ve described above aren’t using their time and energy (limited commodities) in spreading the gospel of the kingdom or creating kingdom outposts. Instead, they’re chewing up both in propagating the agenda of the Right or the Left.

Thankfully, there is a growing number of people who have cut their ties to both the Left and the Right — and the world system which they both represent — and are using their social media platforms to present the gospel of the kingdom of God, exalting the Lord Jesus Christ, and seeking others to form kingdom cells.

Their allegiance and passion isn’t to a cause or the latest news controversy.

It’s to HIM!

I can hear someone say, “Frank, what are you talking about? What’s this Insurgence you speak of? What do you mean by “the gospel of the kingdom?” And are you saying it’s wrong to vote? Or to enter into the political debate?

My answer: Either you’re brand new to this blog or you’ve been ignoring what I’ve been writing every week (hey, I know emails are hard to keep up with — especially with our beloved spam folders. But subscribers know that I write every week.)

If I’ve just described you and you resonate with any of the above (or it at least intrigues you), you can easily play catch-up by checking out the pages at the bottom of this article (some video, some audios, some print).

If you’re excuse is that you don’t have time, how about taking a month’s break from watching/reading the news and entering into the Left vs. Right talking points on social media (or binging on your favorite TV show), and you’ll have more than enough time to consume this content.

If, on the other hand, you’re offended by this article, I happily stand with your unsubscription.

To be frank (and I am), I’d rather write to 1,000 true Insurgents every week who are “all in” than 80,000 who have given a tepid nod to the gospel of the kingdom, but whose hearts are wedded to either the Conservative Right or the Political Left.

God is seeking to build kingdom outposts all over this planet who have joined the Insurgence. And it is for them that I exist and write.

By the way, all future articles will be for the sole purpose of equipping and encouraging the Insurgence.

If someone shared this article with you and you resonate, you can join the email list and get news, challenges, and encouragement on the Insurgence every week in your inbox. Just subscribe below.

My sincere hope is that everyone who is put off by this article will unsubscribe.

And all who know in their gut that what I’ve said is the truth, they will read the book (Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom) and the articles below, and they’ll begin using their social media feeds to spread the Insurgence.

The pages below contain plenty of content for doing just that. That’s why each page has a “share” button below it.

Here they are:

The Insurgence Podcast (uncommon conversations on the kingdom with seven discussion partners)

INSURGENCE: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom (includes samples)

NEW: Greg Boyd Interviews Frank Viola on the Gospel of the Kingdom

How to Form a Kingdom Cell (Outpost) Where You Live

The Origins of Human Government and Hierarchy

Q & A on the Kingdom

Bible Gateway Interview on the Insurgence

5 Ways to Spread the Insurgence

YouTube Channel (contains interviews and conference messages)

The Subversive Kingdom

A Farewell to Kings

A Clash Between Kingdoms (includes audio conference message)

It Smells Like God’s Spirit

Identity Politics and the Kingdom of God

Radicalization & The Gospel of the Kingdom

The Race Card of the Early Christians

Proof of Collusion

A Word About Political Elections

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