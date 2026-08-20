Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that thinks if patience is a virtue, the DMV is a monastery.

We just wrapped up something significant. A whole series. Done. Finished. Every single reference to the kingdom of God in the New Testament in chronological order. Covered, discussed, dissected, and set free into the world.

This was a project that’s never been done before. And now it’s available for you and the rest of the body of Christ.

All on The Insurgence Podcast.

I know, I know, endings are supposed to feel sad. But this one doesn’t. This one feels like finally remembering your new WiFi password without opening the router app.

If you want to know what’s next (and you do, trust me), listen to the final episode of that series (it’s below).

I’m not going to spoil it here because that would defeat the entire purpose of me making a podcast instead of just writing out a summary. The episode is only 7 minutes long.

Here’s a preview though. Come January 2027, we’re launching a brand new series called “The Kingdom and the Power” on the same podcast (The Insurgence Podcast).

So put it on your calendar. Or don’t, and just be pleasantly surprised when it shows up. That is, if you’re already subscribed (you should be).

In the meantime, if you’re not subscribed to the Christ is All podcast, what are you doing with your life? We drop new episodes every other week, and right now we’re deep into a series called “A Frank Talk About Ministry” which is exactly what it sounds like: me talking straight about things that matter with minimal nonsense.

And if you’ve been reading my work for any length of time, you know that the New Testament clearly teaches that ALL Christians are called to ministry of some kind.

So that series applies to every genuine believer.

Even you.

“The ministry is that which the Holy Spirit enables you to do in any sphere and occupation to which the Lord leads you.”

~ T. Austin-Sparks

Listen to episode 181 of The Insurgence Podcast, and you’ll hear what’s coming in January. And subscribe to the podcast if you haven’t already. Your future self will thank you.

Until next time.

Yours faithfully,

fv

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