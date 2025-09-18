Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that is at the age where it doesn’t correct its autocorrect anymore. If it texts you, “Let’s meff fo lunvh,” that’s your puzzle to solve.

Thanks to so many of you, we recently hit 10,000 subscribers on our YouTube channel. Yea, I know – that's peanuts compared to some of my peers.

But here's what’s different: we didn't spend a red cent on ads or promotions like basically every other author/speaker/podcaster. Every subscriber showed up because they wanted to be there, not because we paid for their attention.

That's rare these days. Most people with huge YouTube numbers are buying their audience and calling it growth. That’s right. If you have a YouTube channel, you can purchase views, likes, and even subscribers for your channel.

For example, there’s a Christian speaker/author I know who has celebrity status in the Christian world. His YouTube channel has around 200,000 subs.

I asked him about it once, and he happily admitted to paying approximately $3,000 to advertise each new video that’s posted on his channel.

Yes, you read that correctly. $3,000 to promote EACH new video.

He receives massive donations from Christians, and he uses the money for ads.

My brain went tilt when I learned this. It’s a different universe than the one I live in. (As you know, we don’t ask for donations; therefore, they are given occasionally and sparingly. And we don’t use any $ on ads.)

Anyway, this is why 10,000 subs is a milestone. Not easy to do without paid views, paid subs, and paid ads.

A Special Invitation

On that score, one of the best ways to reach God’s people who are hungry and thirsty for more of the Lord in a day of shallow Christianity is through YouTube.

The platform has over 2.5 billion monthly active users, and it’s the second largest search engine in the world.

For these reasons, my team and I have spent countless hours improving the page.

Currently, the channel has just under 500 videos, and they are arranged on 8 different playlists. They are:

*The Insurgence podcast (conversations with other leaders on the explosive gospel of the kingdom – we recently resumed the podcast)

*The Christ is All podcast (includes conference messages, interviews, monologues and spoof sketches – most of the episodes are on YT. We just resumed it also after taking a summer break)

*The Untold Story of the New Testament Church podcast (new and fully visual)

*Conference Messages (Uncommon)

*Cornerstone Interviews

*Hard Questions - Unconventional Answers

*Special Videos

*Rapid Revelations

While the channel is for ALL Christians of ALL ages in ALL different denominations, tribes, churches, and movements, since my book INSURGENCE: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom released in 2018, the channel has drawn a large number of Christian Millennials (Gen Y) and Gen Z (20s and 30s). The next generation who know in their bones that “there must be more.” And they’re now finding it.

The Insurgence (the restoration of the gospel of the kingdom) only spreads when we share it. And because we don’t pay for ads and promotions like so many others, enthusiastic word-of-mouth is the only way the videos will spread and the channel grows.

My only request is that you DON’T share the videos in any "Christian" Facebook groups. Most of those are toxic with many unhinged people in them.

The best way is to share a video directly with your friends and family (via text, messenger, email, etc.)

I invite you to join us in this effort.

Also, “liking” the videos helps other Christians find them when they search inside YouTube. So please “like” the videos that resonate.

GO HERE TO CHECK OUT THE CHANNEL AND SUBSCRIBE.

Next Thursday, I plan to answer the question, “Is there a revival around the corner?”

Stay tuned.

Gratefully in Christ.

A fellow sojourner,

Frankie V.