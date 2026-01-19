Hey, I’m Frank. My friends call me “Frankie V.” This is the weekly newsletter where I share on the deeper Christian life, the explosive gospel of the kingdom, the New Testament narrative, and uncommon biblical teaching that unveils the staggering glories of the Lord Jesus Christ.

This isn’t your parent’s Bible study!

Who writes this?

If you’re visiting for the first time, I’m the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Christian Book Association (CBA) bestselling author of The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded, Insurgence: Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom, From Eternity to Here, God’s Favorite Place on Earth, and 48 Laws of Spiritual Power.

I write about radical discipleship and give practical advice on the common struggles that we Christians face today. My work has been described as provocative, iconoclastic, uncovering “the hidden obvious.”

Some people think I need a brain transplant. Others say I saved their spiritual lives.

You can check out my blog articles, podcasts, and books — then decide for yourself.

What to Expect from my UNFILTERED Articles

Many substack writers charge a paid subscription. I don’t. No paywall, no BS (bullshizzle), no fee. Yes, that makes me basically a hero. Feel free to start a slow clap … I’ll wait.

Thursday Articles. By subscribing, you’ll receive a fresh article every Thursday right in your inbox. I would recommend against only “following” this account because you’ll have a better chance at spotting a quarter in Niagara Falls than seeing my writings that way.



You need to subscribe – and (again), there is NO charge. (Three cheers.)

Sunday Articles. Every Sunday, you’ll also receive a bonus article called “Deep Cuts.” These posts are some of my most powerful articles going back to 2008 from my original blog.

The Podcasts. I have two podcasts, CHRIST IS ALL (the title is based on Colossians 3:11) and THE INSURGENCE PODCAST. The latter podcast is where my conversation partners and I discuss the high-octane gospel of the kingdom. (Michael Heiser was one of seven of my conversation partners for the show.) Go here to check out the podcasts.



If you like humor, depth, and wit alongside spiritual insight, you’ll want to subscribe and begin listening to both podcasts.

The Book Catalog. I’ve published over 20 books to date, half have been bestsellers. The books aren’t for the faint in heart. They are for serious Jesus-followers who know in their bones, “there must be more.” There must be more to the Lord, to how we understand Scripture, and to church. And there is more. A lot more. That’s what I explore in the books. Go here to see my book catalog.

My Article Library

Since you’re new here, we have an entire archive of articles that I’ve been cranking out since I first jumped on substack. You can binge them all if you want. Or don’t. Your life might dramatically change if you take the first option. But even if it doesn’t change, at least you’ll have killed some time you were probably going to waste scrolling through someone’s vacation photos.

The archives are there. Do with it what you will.

Grateful to be on this journey—which I call “the deeper journey”—with you,

fv

Psalm 115:1

Housekeeping

Check your spam, junk, and Promotions folder if you don’t see my Thursday and Sunday articles after subscribing, and mark frankviola@substack.com as ‘not spam’

If you still can’t find an article, check your Promotions tab/folder (in Gmail)

If you have a question, first go to my Frequently Asked Questions page.

Log in to this substack site anytime to read archives and new articles

Add my email to your trusted contacts list: frankviola@substack.com

Visit my full blog for more information: frankviola.org

I don’t care for social media, this is the place to connect with me. Along with my blog.

Thanks for being here. If this blesses you, please share it with others who might benefit.