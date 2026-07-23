Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED article, the only weekly article that wasn’t surprised when health officials confirmed the recent cyclosporiasis outbreak originated with Kramer, the tall man who insists the shower is the best place to wash lettuce.

Before I launch into today’s article, I want to remind those of you who preach and/or teach God’s word that we’re making preparations for the 2027 Insurgence Experience Kingdom Leaders Mastermind. If you haven’t applied yet, which takes two minutes, you don’t want to miss this. Check out the details and apply here soon so you don’t miss registration.

Your Future Is Old News to God

Here’s a thought that will mess with your head in the best possible way. God doesn’t experience time the way you do.

You experience life one second at a time, like water dripping from a faucet. Drip. Drip. Drip.

Your “now” evaporates before you can even finish saying the word. You can’t visit yesterday. You can’t peek at tomorrow. You’re stuck in this razor-thin sliver of the present, and most of us can’t even manage to stay there. We’re too busy replaying old regrets or fretting about the future.

God has no such problem.

C.S. Lewis put it this way in Mere Christianity: God doesn’t stand inside the river of time getting carried along like the rest of us. He stands outside it. All of history, every moment that ever was or ever will be, is spread out before Him as one eternal, timeless “Now.”

Think about what that actually means. God isn’t remembering the past. He’s not predicting the future. He’s present at every point on the timeline simultaneously. He’s with me right now as I write this sentence. He’s with you right now as you read it.

And, here’s where it gets wild, He’s also standing at the dawn of creation choosing you in Christ, and at the same moment, He’s also standing at the end of the ages watching you enjoy the new heaven and the new earth.

Not “He remembers it.” Not “He foresees it.” He’s there. All of it. At once.

Your now lasts seconds. His now stretches from eternity to eternity.

Where This Idea Came From (Stay With Me, It’s Worth It)

Lewis didn’t invent this. The idea has its roots in Augustine. But the guy who gave it its classic form was Boethius, a Roman philosopher who wrote his most famous book, The Consolation of Philosophy, while sitting in prison waiting to be executed.* (Nothing clarifies your thinking about time and eternity quite like a death sentence.)

*Augustine developed the basic Christian view of God’s eternity first, and then Boethius, drawing on Augustine, gave the classic “eternal now” formulation that Lewis later adopted.

Boethius defined eternity as “the complete possession all at once of interminable life.” The key words: all at once. God doesn’t get eternity in installments. He owns the whole thing simultaneously.

And Boethius wasn’t just doing philosophy for fun. He was trying to solve a problem that still keeps people up at night. The problem?

If God already knows what I’m going to do, do I actually have a choice?

It feels like a trap, right? If God knows on Tuesday that you’ll blow it on Friday, then Friday’s failure seems locked in. Where’s the freedom in that?

Boethius’s answer was brilliant. God doesn’t just foreknow. Foreknowledge implies looking ahead, and God doesn’t actually look ahead, because He’s not behind.

He’s not down the timeline squinting into the future. He simply sees you making your choice in His eternal present, the way you might watch an MMA fight happening in front of you.

And here’s the punchline. Watching someone make a free choice doesn’t make it unfree. You watching a wrestler give someone an atomic knee drop doesn’t force him to do it. God seeing your future choices doesn’t determine them. He just sees them in real time. Because to Him, they’re not future. They’re now.

Thomas Aquinas picked this up, refined it, and it became the standard view in classical Christian theology for centuries. When Lewis talks about God outside of time, he’s standing on Boethius’s shoulders.

The Pushback (Because There Always Is One)

Not everyone buys this concept of God and time. Oscar Cullmann, a heavyweight New Testament scholar of the 20th century, argued in Christ and Time that the Bible never actually describes eternity as timelessness.

He said that’s Greek philosophy sneaking in the back door. Scripture, he argued, thinks in terms of unending time. This present age and the age to come, stretching backward and forward forever.

For Cullmann, God’s eternity isn’t a different category from our time. It’s time without an expiration date. History runs on one long horizontal line with the cross at the center. It’s not viewed from some vertical “eternal now” above it.

Cullmann took his lumps too. James Barr argued that old Oscar read way too much theology into a few Greek words for time that don’t actually carry that freight.

My take?

Scripture supports Lewis and Boethius. God stands outside of time. But I’d add one point: He’s also inside time.

He’s not a distant spectator watching from the balcony of eternity. He entered time. He took on flesh. He’s with you in your Thursday afternoon, even while He holds all of history in a single glance.

Outside of time. Present in every moment of it. Both.

So What? Why This Matters on a Random Thursday

Fair question. This can sound like theological trivia. Interesting for seminary types, but useless for your actual life.

Oh, but it’s not. Here’s what changes when this truth gets from your head into your bones:

1) Your past doesn’t ambush God. That thing you did years ago. The one that still makes you wince (or weep)? God wasn’t shocked by it then, and He’s not processing it now.

When He chose you in Christ before creation, He was looking at all of you. The highlight reel and the blooper reel. He signed up with full knowledge. You cannot disappoint someone who already saw everything and stayed. Let that sink in before you spiral into shame again.

Even when you were utterly sinful doing utterly sinful things, Christ still died for you. (See Romans 5:8 if you want a footnote.)

2) Your future is not a question mark to God. You don’t know how the diagnosis turns out. You aren’t sure whether the relationship heals, if the kid comes back to faith, how the job situation resolves, if you’ll ever receive that invitation, if your current mess gets fixed, etc.

God isn’t waiting to find out. He’s already there, at every one of those moments, present and working. You’re walking into rooms where your Lord is already standing. That doesn’t remove the uncertainty from your experience. It does mean the uncertainty is only on your side of the glass.

3) Your prayers aren’t limited by the clock. Your Father hears your prayer today from a vantage point that touches every moment of your life at once. He’s not scrambling to rearrange the future in response to your request. He has eternally heard it. So pray boldly. You’re talking to Someone for whom “too late” is not a category.

4) Your choices are still yours. Don’t let anyone use God’s knowledge as an excuse for fatalism. “Whatever happens was going to happen anyway” is lazy thinking.

The fact that God sees your choices doesn’t mean He makes them for you. You are genuinely free, and your decisions really matter, which means today’s submission to His will, today’s forgiveness, today’s self-denial, today’s small faithfulness are real and consequential. There is no autopilot. So get in the game.

5) You can actually be present because God already is. Here’s the irony. The God who inhabits all of time is fully present in this moment. And you, who only have this moment, are usually somewhere else mentally.

Anxiety lives in the future. Regret lives in the past. God lives in the eternal now and invites you to meet Him in the only now you’ve got. This one.

So take a breath. The One who stood at creation and stands at the consummation is standing next to you right now. If you are a genuine follower of Jesus, He’s also within you by the Holy Spirit.

He’s not in a hurry. He’s not behind schedule. And He’s never once been surprised.

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