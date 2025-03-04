Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#235: The Kingdom in the New Testament Drama
0:00
-51:34

#235: The Kingdom in the New Testament Drama

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Mar 04, 2025

This is the very first interview Frank did on his new book, The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded. The new edition has a stunning white cover with elegant brushstrokes on the borders, and it’s been endorsed by 20 first-rate scholars. The interview is a replay from the Insurgence Podcast (due to its importance). For details on the book, go to TheUntoldStory.net.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture