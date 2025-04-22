Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#240: A Revolution in Understanding Your New Testament (Spiritual Windshield Wipers)
0:00
-30:57

#240: A Revolution in Understanding Your New Testament (Spiritual Windshield Wipers)

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Apr 22, 2025

This is the fifth interview on Frank Viola’s landmark book, The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded. In the interview, Frank answers the question, “What do you think the Holy Spirit is saying to the body of Christ today?” He also talks about how Aaron Judge, the New York Yankee baseball player, has a copy of the book. For details on this new volume, go to http://frankviola.org/uts.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture