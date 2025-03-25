238: The New Testament Decoded

David Capes, Senior Research Fellow, Dean of Biblical & Theological Studies and Professor of Greek and New Testament at Wheaton College, interviews Frank on his new book, The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded. This is the third interview on this title. For details on the book, go to http://frankviola.org/uts.
