#241: Examples of How We Misunderstand the New Testament
Frank Viola
May 06, 2025

This is the sixth interview on Frank Viola’s seminal book, The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded. In the interview, Frank describes his book as a distillation of over 1,000 books combined into one volume. He answers many unique questions about the book, both theological and spiritual, and gives examples of how certain verses are routinely misunderstood by Christians as a result of not knowing the Narrative. For details on this new volume, go to http://frankviola.org/uts.

