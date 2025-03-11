Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED

Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The Insurgence Podcast
#237: BURN THAT CANDLE: Unlocking the New Testament Story
0:00
-1:41:25

#237: BURN THAT CANDLE: Unlocking the New Testament Story

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Mar 11, 2025

Frank delivers a powerful message on the New Testament narrative. It opens and ends with a short music trailer. The message has been described as “a jaw-dropping, earth-sharking performance. A hydrogen bomb of sheer force, it builds up the drama as it proceeds. A powerhouse from the very beginning – passionate, emotive, insightful with nuclear-energy. The message expands the author’s sonic palette and leaves listeners with a devastating impression.” For details on the book mentioned at the beginning and the end, go to http://frankviola.org/uts.

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Viola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture