The Insurgence Podcast
#239: Three Scholars Mix It Up with Frank on the New Testament
Apr 08, 2025

A theologian, a New Testament professor, and an Old Testament professor mix it up with Frank Viola on his landmark book, The Untold Story of the New Testament Church: Revised and Expanded. From the After Class Podcast with Samuel C. Long, Ronald D. Peters, and John C. Nugent. This is the fourth interview on this title. For details on the book, go to http://frankviola.org/uts.

