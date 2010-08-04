35: The Eternal Purpose

Frank's flagship message on the Eternal Purpose of God. Delivered at the Infusion DC Conference. For more information on this subject, see From Eternity to Here. Frank has also put together an online Master Class on God's Eternal Purpose. If you want to be alerted when the class is open, sign up on the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be notified.
The Insurgence Podcast
Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)Frank Viola‘s groundbreaking podcast on the INSURGENCE - Reclaiming the Gospel of the Kingdom. Frank and his friends discuss the implications of the radical gospel of the kingdom that is being reclaimed in our day. (Conversational)
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes