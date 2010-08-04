Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#35: The Eternal Purpose
0:00
-1:00:51

#35: The Eternal Purpose

Frank Viola's avatar
Frank Viola
Aug 04, 2010

Frank's flagship message on the Eternal Purpose of God. Delivered at the Infusion DC Conference. For more information on this subject, see From Eternity to Here. Frank has also put together an online Master Class on God's Eternal Purpose. If you want to be alerted when the class is open, sign up on the DCL Network | Master Classes Form and you'll be notified.

