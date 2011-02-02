Frank Viola UNFILTERED

The Insurgence Podcast
#42: A City Whose Builder and Maker is God
#42: A City Whose Builder and Maker is God

Frank Viola
Feb 02, 2011

Ekklesia Development 101. The developmental stages of an organic expression of the church. Delivered at a conference for Christians outside the organized church in South Carolina.

