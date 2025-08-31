Frank Viola UNFILTERED
The $25,000 Give-Away
Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles.
Aug 31
•
Frank Viola
2
The Day I Became Woke
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that warns its readers to always check your folders every…
Aug 28
•
Frank Viola
4
Insightful Interview with a Jesus-Following Scientist
Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles.
Aug 24
•
Frank Viola
13
A Deceptive Meme
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that observes that those who fail to learn from history are…
Aug 21
•
Frank Viola
7
Anyway
Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles.
Aug 17
•
Frank Viola
9
What Kind of Christian Leader?
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that think if you care as much about church as you do about…
Aug 14
•
Frank Viola
6
Forgotten Words of Jesus
Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles.
Aug 10
•
Frank Viola
8
Christians Are Still Behind the Ball
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that doesn't like animal crackers, because animal crackers make…
Aug 7
•
Frank Viola
5
An Interesting Exchange
Welcome to "Sunday Deep Cuts." This material is different from our Thursday UNFILTERED articles.
Aug 3
•
Frank Viola
4
July 2025
It Was for the Angels
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that has chosen "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" to be…
Jul 31
•
Frank Viola
15
The Believers Spoke Well of Him
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that observes knowledge travels at the speed of light.
Jul 24
•
Frank Viola
5
The Three Kinds of Christians
Welcome to another Thursday UNFILTERED substack article, the only substack newsletter that thinks if you remove the announcements, opening prayer, and…
Jul 17
•
Frank Viola
14
